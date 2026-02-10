TV Spy — The Rookie, Yellowjackets, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: February 14-20

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

The Rookie season 8

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon as the police officer returns for duty in The Rookie season 8, which premieres on February 17 on Sky Witness.

Back in 2019, the crime procedural began with forty-year-old John joining the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) as the department's oldest rookie and faced scepticism from his younger colleagues.

Now in the eighth season, John "uses his life experience, determination and sense of humour to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior." Meanwhile, John and his wife Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) join forces with villain Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan) in Prague as they embark on a high-stakes mission to take down terrorists.

Yellowjackets seasons 1 and 2

The first two seasons of the critically acclaimed survival series Yellowjackets drop on ITVX on February 15, which tells the story of a high school girls' soccer team who are forced to make brutal decisions when their plane crashes into the remote Canadian wilderness.

The thriller-drama jumps between two timelines: the first follows the girls' descent into savage clans as they do whatever it takes to survive the harsh conditions. The second timelines sees them grapple with the consequences of their actions as adults in the present day.

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Sophie Thatcher. If you find yourself bingeing both seasons, then check out where you can watch Yellowjackets season 3.

The Night Agent season 3

Based on Matthew Quirk's book of the same name, The Night Agent became one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all time as it follows Peter Sutherland's (Gabriel Basso) journey to becoming a fully-fledged Night Agent.

Season 3 of the popular spy show picks up after the explosive events of the previous series, where "Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss.

"This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process."

If you need a refresh on what happened before the third season airs on February 19, then have a look at our The Night Agent season 2 guide with all our episode recaps and ending explained. Plus, you can read What To Watch editor David Hollingsworth's opinion when he watched The Night Agent season 2.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

9-1-1 season 9 episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Friday, February 20

9-1-1: Nashville episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Friday, February 20

56 Days airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, February 18

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, February 16

Cross season 2 episode 4 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, February 18

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy episode 4 airs on ITV1 on Friday, February 20

FBI season 8 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, February 19

Fire Country season 1 episode 7 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, February 17

Grosse Point Garden Society episodes 9 & 10 air on ITV2 on Tuesday, February 17 and Wednesday, February 18

Law & Order season 24 episode 2 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, February 17

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette episode 4 airs on Disney+ on Friday, February 20

Matlock season 2 episode 7 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, February 18

Memory of a Killer episode 4 airs on Prime Video on Thursday, February 19

