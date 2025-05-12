Watson season 2: everything we know about the Morris Chestnut medical drama

It’s no mystery, Watson on CBS is a hit. And as a result, TV fans are getting Watson season 2.

The medical drama/mystery show that offers a new spin on the classic literary character Dr. John Watson, played by Morris Chestnut, wound up being a top 10 broadcast TV show in its inaugural season. According to a report from Nielsen measuring multiplatform viewing across 35 days, Watson was the seventh most watched show on TV, tied with fellow CBS show Elsbeth. It was also one of five shows in its first season to crack the top 10, joining Matlock, High Potential, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Shifting Gears.

Watson will look to build off that with season 2, but what lies in store for the good doctor? Here’s everything we know about Watson season 2 right now.

An official release date for Watson season 2 has not been provided, but we do know a few things about when you’ll be able to watch the next season.

According to CBS’s announcement of its 2025-2026 TV schedule, Watson is going to premiere in the second half of its calendar, likely mid-winter/early spring (February/March), like the show did with its inaugural season. It is keeping its Sunday spot alongside Tracker, where it will also be joined by new series Y: Marshals (working title), a Yellowstone spinoff starring Luke Grimes.

If you want to catch up with season 1 prior to the return of season 2, Watson is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus (subscription required).

Watson season 2 cast

Morris Chestnut leads the cast of Watson as the titular doctor, Sherlock Holmes’ former partner, who has started his life anew as the head of a medical facility.

Other cast members that were included in the announcement for the Watson season 2 renewal are Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as both Stephens Croft and Adams Croft, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

There are no other confirmed cast members for Watson season 2 at this time, but we’ll update this page as any casting news is announced.

Watson season 2 plot

(SPOILER alert, as we’re going to discuss some plot details from the Watson season 1 finale).

We don’t have an official synopsis for what is to come in Watson season 2, though fans can expect the series to continue with its case-of-the-week format alongside some overarching plotlines throughout the season.

In terms of the latter, there are a couple of things we can infer from the Watson season 1 finale. One being the Croft brothers both survived their medical scares, and both appear to now be in relationships — Adams with Lauren and Stephens with Sasha. Meanwhile, Ingrid may be starting next season on the outside of the medical team, as her actions that helped Moriarty and put the Crofts in danger are now known (even though she confessed and worked to bring Moriarty down).

Speaking of Moriarty (Randall Park), barring a major surprise, his time on the show may be up after Watson saw to it that he did not recover from an illness.

Watson season 2 trailer

There is no trailer for Watson season 2 at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.

Watson season 2 behind the scenes

Craig Sweeney is the showrunner on Watson and also serves as an executive producer on the show alongside Chestnut, Sallie Patrick, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz. The show is a CBS Studios production.