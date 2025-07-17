FBI season 8: release date and everything we know about the drama series

Buckle up FBI fans, as FBI season 8 sees your favorite agents back in action, but on a brand-new night.

Not only this, but fans of the Dick Wolf drama will also see the procedural series paired with a crop of other shows, as FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International are no longer part of CBS' primetime lineup. Curious to know what else you can expect with FBI season 8? Here's everything we know.

FBI debuts its brand-new season on Monday, October 13 at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. This is a change from the drama's previous Tuesday night timeslot. Additionally, leading in the show are The Neighborhood season 8 and DMV season 1, while the series is followed up by Watson season 2.

For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services, including Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. Additionally, in the US, you can watch episodes on demand via Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

In the UK, while we don't have a release date for season 8, we anticipate new episodes will join previous episodes on Sky and Now at some point.

FBI season 8 cast

Jeremy Sisto, FBI (Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

FBI season 8 will look a little different as Katherine Renee Kane won't be returning as a series regular as Agent Tiffany Wallace. Additionally, what's Law & Order: SVU's loss is FBI's gain, as Juliana Aidén Martinez makes her season 8 debut as a series regular.

Now returning to FBI are the following:

Missy Peregrym (Van Helsing) as Special Agent Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki (Valor) as Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan

Jeremy Sisto (Clueless) as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine

Alana De La Garza (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

John Boyd (Bones) as Special Agent Stuart Scola

FBI plot

Here is the official synopsis of the overall series:

"From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order brand, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

"Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority.

"The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. The smart and outspoken Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, who spent six years with the NYPD, is partner to Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence."

FBI season 8 trailer

It's too early for a trailer for the forthcoming episodes. We expect a preview clip to be released closer to the start of the fall TV season.