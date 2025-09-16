TV Spy — Tulsa King, 9-1-1, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: September 20-26

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

From High Potential to Criminal Minds: Evolution, here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Tulsa King season 3

Superstar Sylvester Stallone is back pulling punches as aging mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi in Tulsa King season 3. The Taylor Sheridan-created gangster drama features Stallone as a New York mafia capo who is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma after his release from a 25-year prison stint — but he has no plans of going straight.

The official plot synopsis reads: "As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family."

There are some exciting cast additions in season 3, with Robert Patrick and Beau Knapp joining as the villainous father-son duo, Jeremiah and Cole Dunmire. Another big star making his Tulsa King debut is Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. Catch Stallone's criminal antics on Paramount Plus on Sunday, September 21.

9-1-1 season 1

Now at a whopping 8 seasons and 2 spin-offs, ITVX is taking us back to where it all began with the first season of 9-1-1 airing on Wednesday, September 24. This procedural drama takes us into the high-pressure world of first responders, including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers as they tackle life-and-death situations, all while navigating the struggles of their personal lives.

9-1-1 is inspired by real-life experiences of those who regularly face both intense and uplifting emergency situations and highlights their life-saving efforts. 9-1-1 is full of compelling characters and heart-stopping action (but don't worry, the crew will be able to bring you back to life).

The Savant

Jessica Chastain is the latest household name to front an Apple TV Plus original series as she stars in The Savant. Chastain plays an undercover investigator known as 'The Savant,' who infiltrates online hate groups to take down the most violent extremists.

The Savant is inspired by a true story written by Andrea Stanley for Cosmopolitan magazine and airs on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 26. The streamer has hailed it as a "tense and thrilling" series and I couldn't expect anything less from Chastain.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

