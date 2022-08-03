Disney Plus price: what it costs in all the countries where it's available

Disney Plus price information is currently available in more than 50 countries around the world. Though this might not seem like as many as other streaming rivals, this number is constantly growing as the House of Mouse rolls Disney Plus out in more countries.

As for the pricing structure for Disney Plus, you generally have two options ahead of you. You can either opt for a rolling monthly subscription or save a bit of cash by opting for an annual plan instead.

We've known for a while now that a cheaper, ad-supported version of Disney Plus is on the way. Details about this new option are still very thin on the ground, but Disney expects to roll it out in the US in late 2022 before expanding the ad-supported plan internationally next year.

2021 saw a few Disney Plus price hikes around the world. Some countries — specifically those in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada — saw prices increase after the launch of the Star on Disney Plus, with a US price increase coming into force shortly afterward in March.

In the US, a monthly subscription runs you $7.99, or $79.99 a year.

In the UK, it's £7.99 and £79.90.

In Eurozone countries, it's €8.99 a month, or €89.90 annually.

We still don't know what the ad-supported plan will cost but expect it to undercut these prices to compensate for the advertising.

Disney fans based in the US also have the benefit of opting for the Disney Bundle, which is a great value streaming package that bundles together Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu (with ads) together for the low price of $13.99 a month. Essentially, this gets you three top-tier streaming services for the price of two.

If the prospect of watching ads in on-demand content turns you off the Bundle, fear not: you can also upgrade to a version of the Disney Bundle which comes with Hulu's ad-free plan for an extra $6 a month.

If you want to get the most out of the Disney Bundle price, another option you should consider is the version that includes Hulu With Live TV. For $69.99 a month you'll get Disney Plus, access to Hulu's on-demand library (with ads), ESPN Plus, and over 75 live TV channels.

There's also the top option of paying $75.99 a month to get this massive entertainment bundle without any ads. Whichever option you end up going for, every version of the Disney Bundle will definitely save you a decent chunk of change compared to subscribing to all three services individually.

Disney Plus price all around the world

Below you'll find an up-to-date list of every region which has access to Disney Plus, as well as how much it costs to subscribe for monthly and annual plans (plus additional options, where they are available).

As and when Disney Plus is rolled out to new territories, we'll be sure to add them to this list by the time we updated it once again.

Albania: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) Andorra: (€8.99/month | €89.90)

(€8.99/month | €89.90) Antigua & Barbuda: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 )

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 ) Argentina: (ARS 385 | ARS 3850 | ARS 995/ month for Combo+, which combines Disney Plus and Star Plus | ARS 1150/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined)

(ARS 385 | ARS 3850 | ARS 995/ month for Combo+, which combines Disney Plus and Star Plus | ARS 1150/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined) Australia: (AUD $11.99 | AUD $119.99)

(AUD $11.99 | AUD $119.99) Austria: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Bahamas: (USD $6.99 | USD $69.99)

(USD $6.99 | USD $69.99) Barbados: (USD $7.49 | USD $74.99)

(USD $7.49 | USD $74.99) Belgium: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Belize: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Bolivia: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99/ month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99/ month for Combo+) Bosnia & Herzegovina: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) Brazil: (BRL 27.90 | BRL 279.90 | BRL 45.90 a month for Combo+ | BRL 55.90/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined)

(BRL 27.90 | BRL 279.90 | BRL 45.90 a month for Combo+ | BRL 55.90/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined) Bulgaria: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) Canada: (CAD $11.99 | CAD $119.99)

(CAD $11.99 | CAD $119.99) Chile: (CLP 6,500 | CLP 64,900 | CLP 10,500 a month for Combo+ | CLP 12,500/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined)

(CLP 6,500 | CLP 64,900 | CLP 10,500 a month for Combo+ | CLP 12,500/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined) Colombia: (COP 23,900 | COP 239,900 | COP 38,900 a month for Combo+ | COP 49,900/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined)

(COP 23,900 | COP 239,900 | COP 38,900 a month for Combo+ | COP 49,900/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined) Costa Rica: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Croatia: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) Czech Republic: (199 CZK | 1999 CZK)

(199 CZK | 1999 CZK) Denmark: (DKK 79 | DKK 790)

(DKK 79 | DKK 790) Dominica: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Dominican Republic: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Ecuador: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+ | USD $17.99/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+ | USD $17.99/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY) El Salvador: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Estonia: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) Finland: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) France: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Germany: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Gibraltar: (£7.99 | £79.90)

(£7.99 | £79.90) Greece: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Grenada: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Guatemala: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Greenland: (59 DKK | 589 DKK)

(59 DKK | 589 DKK) Guyana: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Haiti: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Honduras: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Hong Kong: (HK $73 | HK $738)

(HK $73 | HK $738) Hungary: (2490 HUF | 24,900 HUF)

(2490 HUF | 24,900 HUF) Iceland: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) India: (As Disney Plus Hotstar, Rs 299| Rs 1,499 )

(As Disney Plus Hotstar, Rs 299| Rs 1,499 ) Indonesia: (As Disney Plus Hotstar, Rp 39,000 | Rp 199,000)

(As Disney Plus Hotstar, Rp 39,000 | Rp 199,000) Ireland: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Italy: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Jamaica: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Japan: (¥900 (or ¥1000 a month if billed through Apple) | ¥9900) - customers billed through Docomo are not offered an annual subscription option

(¥900 (or ¥1000 a month if billed through Apple) | ¥9900) - customers billed through Docomo are not offered an annual subscription option Latvia: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) Liechtenstein: (CHF 12.90 | CHF 129)

(CHF 12.90 | CHF 129) Lithuania: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) Luxembourg: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Malta: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Mexico: (MXN $159 | MXN $1599 | MXN $249 a month for Combo+ | MXN 309/month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined)

(MXN $159 | MXN $1599 | MXN $249 a month for Combo+ | MXN 309/month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined) Monaco: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Montenegro: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) Netherlands: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) New Zealand: (NZD $12.99 | NZD $129.99)

(NZD $12.99 | NZD $129.99) Nicaragua: (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $5.99 |USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) North Macedonia: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) Norway: (NOK 89 | NOK 890)

(NOK 89 | NOK 890) Panama: (USD $ 5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $ 5.99 | USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+) Paraguay: (USD $6.99 | USD $69.99 | USD $15.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $6.99 | USD $69.99 | USD $15.99 a month for Combo+) Peru: (PEN 25.90 | PEN 259.90 | PEN 44.90 a month for Combo+ | 55.90/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined)

(PEN 25.90 | PEN 259.90 | PEN 44.90 a month for Combo+ | 55.90/ month for Disney Plus, Star Plus and STARZPLAY combined) Poland: (28.99 zł | 289.90 zł)

(28.99 zł | 289.90 zł) Portugal: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) Romania: (29.99 Lei | 299.90 Lei)

(29.99 Lei | 299.90 Lei) Serbia: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) Singapore: (SGD $11.98 | SGD $119.98)

(SGD $11.98 | SGD $119.98) Slovakia: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) Slovenia: (€7.99 | €79.90)

(€7.99 | €79.90) South Korea: ( KRW 9,900 | KRW 99,000)

( KRW 9,900 | KRW 99,000) Spain: (€8.99 | €89.90)

(€8.99 | €89.90) St. Kitts & Nevis: (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 |USD $59.99) St. Lucia: (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 |USD $59.99) St. Vincent and the Grenadines: (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 |USD $59.99) Suriname: (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 |USD $59.99) Sweden: (89 SEK | 890 SEK)

(89 SEK | 890 SEK) Switzerland: (12.90 CHF | 129 CHF)

(12.90 CHF | 129 CHF) Taiwan: (NTD 270 | NTD 2790)

(NTD 270 | NTD 2790) Trinidad & Tobago: (USD $5.99 | USD $59.99)

(USD $5.99 | USD $59.99) Turkey: (34.99 TL | 349.90 TL)

(34.99 TL | 349.90 TL) United Kingdom: (£7.99 | £79.90)

(£7.99 | £79.90) United States: ($7.99 | $79.99 | $13.99 a month for the Disney Bundle / $19.99 for the bundle with Hulu (No Ads))

($7.99 | $79.99 | $13.99 a month for the Disney Bundle / $19.99 for the bundle with Hulu (No Ads)) Uruguay: (USD $7.49 | USD $74.99 | USD $26.99 a month for Combo+)

(USD $7.49 | USD $74.99 | USD $26.99 a month for Combo+) Venezuela: (USD $5.99 |USD $59.99 | USD $13.99 a month for Combo+)

Disney Plus is the online streaming home for all things Disney, as well as everything in the Star Wars universe. It's also where you'll find the bulk of the Marvel catalog including old favorites, the majority of the MCU movies and Netflix's Marvel shows, too.

Disney Plus also is home to content from Pixar and NatGeo. In addition to these full catalogs, Disney Plus is also home to great exclusives like Turning Red, Loki, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Beatles: Get Back, and more. If you're looking to find something to watch, check out our guide to the best movies on Disney Plus to get started.