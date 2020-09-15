Disney+ inevitably comes up when someone asks "what are the best streaming services?" Or "I'm getting rid of cable — what streaming service do I need?" There's no one answer to that, of course.

But since its launch in November 2019, Disney+ quickly has found itself in the conversation. It's not as ubiquitous as, say, Netflix, which has more than three times as many paid subscribers as Disney+. (But these are very different streaming services, even if at the end of the day they're doing the same thing.) But if you have kids, or if you just love Disney content, or if you love Star Wars, or if you love Marvel, or if you love NatGeo, or if you love Pixar — or if you just love the new stuff that Disney and the like are doing — you'll want to consider Disney+.

Consider this your guide to Disney+, then. It's a living document that we update regularly with the latest you need to know about Disney+.

So let's get started.

What is Disney+

Disney+ is the streaming service from Walt Disney Co. that in reality comprises way more than just a mouse and friends. Disney+ also is home to brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar.

For the most part, Disney+ is a standalone streaming service, meaning you'll need a separate login from any other streaming services you might have. (And be sure to use a unique password, folks!) In a few countries around the world you'll find Disney+ paired up with the Hotstar brand, or something else more regionally known. But for the vast majority of us Disney+ is its own thing.

It's where you'll find the vast majority of classic Disney movies you might have loved as a kid. It's where you'll find newer fare. It's where you'll find new exclusives like The Mandalorian and the Hamilton movie.

New movies are added every month, and new episodes of new series drop weekly.

If you run out of things to watch on Disney+, that's your fault. Not theirs.

What does Disney+ cost?

In the United States (which we consider to be the benchmark for Disney+ pricing since it's an American company), Disney+ costs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year if you decide to pay annually. (That'll save you about $13 over the course of 12 months.)

The pricing scheme largely is the same in other territories, too. In the Eurozone, for example, Disney+ costs 6,99 € a month or 69,99 € a year. In Canada, it's $8.99 CAD monthly, and $89.99 CAD annually. And so on and so forth.

Disney+ no longer has a free trial, however.

But there are a few ways to get in on Disney+ for free. Verizon includes at least a six-month subscription with some of its unlimited plans — and other plans include the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle for free. (More on that here.)

What countries is Disney+ available in?

Eventually it'll be easier to say which countries don't have Disney+. As of August 2020, however, Disney+ either is already available or has been publicly named for 25 countries, with some 60.5 million paid subscribers

Here's where Disney+ is currently available, how much it costs (monthly and annually) and where we know it's headed:

Australia ($8.99/$89.99)

Austria (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Belgium (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Canada ($8.99 CAD/$89.99 CAD)

Denmark (59 DKK/689 DKK)

Finland (6,99 €/69,99 €)

France (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Germany (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Greenland (59 DKK, 589 DKK)

Iceland (6,99 €/69,99 €)

India (As Disney+ Hotstar, Rs 299/Rs 1,499)

Indonesia (As Disney+ Hotstar, Rp 39,000/Rp 199,000)

Ireland (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Italy (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Japan (¥700)

Luxembourg (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Monaco (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Netherlands (6,99 €/69,99 €)

New Zealand ($9.99/$99.99)

Norway (69 NOK/689 NOK)

Portugal (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Spain (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Sweden (69 SEK/689 SEK)

Switzerland (9.90 CHF/99.0 CHF)

United Kingdom (£5.99/£59.99)

United States ($6.99/$69.99)

Disney+ is coming to Latin America in November 2020.

The live-action remake of "Mulan" is the first title to make its debut under Disney+ Premier Access. (Image credit: WhatToWatch.com)

What is Disney+ Premier Access?

Premier Access is a scheme by which Disney+ is able to offer premium movies on the streaming service before they're available elsewhere. You have to have a Disney+ subscription, and then you'll have to pay extra for whatever it is you're going to watch that's available with Premier Access.

So far, the only title to wear that badge of honor is the live-action version of Mulan. It's $30 on top of the Disney+ subscription, but you can watch the movie as often as you want, so long as you have Disney+.

You're not buying the movie — it's more like a long-term rental.

We have no idea yet if $30 is going to be the standard Premium Access fee, or if Disney might charge even more for a more in-demand title.

What is the Disney+ bundle?

The Disney+ bundle is a pretty epic bundle that gets you Disney+, ESPN+ and the basic Hulu plan (as in the one that has ads in shows) for just $12.99 a month. If you were paying for all those services separately it'd be at least $19 a month, so you're saving a good bit here.

If you know you want all three of those services, it's an absolute bargain.

What's on Disney+?

Disney+, first and foremost, is home to all things Disney. That includes old favorites like Bambi, Cinderella, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and your favorites from the likes of Mickey Mouse and the gang. It also means new classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

Disney+ also is where you'll find the entire Star Wars universe. That includes the nine films in the Skywalker saga, as well as new favorites like The Clone Wars. Disney+ also is the exclusive home for The Mandalorian.

And then there's Pixar — home to some of the most beloved animated movies of the past 20 years. We're talking Coco. Monsters Inc. Finding Nemo. Cars. Wall-E. Up. And, of course, Toy Story. It's all on Disney+.

Disney+ is home to Marvel. And that doesn't just mean the recent incarnation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Iron Man on through Avengers: Endgame. It also means things like the Marvel Hero Project, Agent Carter, and classic Marvel cartoons you might have known as a kid.

The final tentpole for Disney+ is National Geographic, which remains one of the best at what it does, taking you all over the world to see things in an all new light.

What can I watch Disney+ on?

Disney+ is available on pretty much any piece of modern streaming hardware you may own. That includes streaming boxes like Roku players and Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and various smart TVs.

More on that in a hot minute.

Is Disney+ available in 4K resolution?

Yes! (We just said so!) Disney+ does support streaming in 4K resolution. Not every movie or show will be in 4K — particularly the older stuff. But if it's fairly recent, there's a good chance it'll be available in 4K.

Same goes for HDR, which stands for high dynamic range. Disney+ supports both major standards of HDR — Dolby Vision (which is largely considered to be the better of the two), and HDR10.

There's a caveat here, of course. You'll need too have hardwire that supports 4K resolution and HDR, if you plan on taking advantage of those features. That goes for your television as well as any other streaming hardware you're using to watch Disney+.

Our recommendations to satisfy both of those requirements are Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and Roku Ultra or Roku TV.