The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of July 14-18: Bill takes Liam away

Bill (Don Diamont) is left reeling over Liam's (Scott Clifton) condition, but he's not going to wait for miracles to happen as he takes things into his own hands this week. Here are the The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 14-18

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 14:

Monday, July 14:

"Finn, Deacon and Sheila mourn the passing of Luna."

Tuesday, July 15:

"Bill waits impatiently as Grace operates on Liam."

Wednesday, July 16:

"Bridget and Finn admire Liam's resilience after all he's endured."

Thursday, July 17:

"Bill whisks an unconscious Liam away from the hospital."

Friday, July 18:

"Brooke, Taylor and Ridge vow to stay supportive and united, unaware of whether Liam will live or die."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 7 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 7

"Finn is surprised by Li’s take on Luna. Someone gets shot during Luna’s diabolical scheme."

Tuesday, July 8

"Steffy is shocked to hear what Luna reveals and then what she does next."

Wednesday, July 9

"Li, Grace, and Bridget get to work on surgery as three people have been shot."

Thursday, July 10

"Someone doesn’t survive surgery. A difficult realization about Liam is made"

Friday, July 11

"Bill understands why everyone is angry at him, but all he wants to do is see Liam."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.