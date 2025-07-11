The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of July 14-18: Bill takes Liam away
Bill isn't waiting around for Liam to get better.
Bill (Don Diamont) is left reeling over Liam's (Scott Clifton) condition, but he's not going to wait for miracles to happen as he takes things into his own hands this week. Here are the The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 14-18
The Young and the Restless spoilers week of July 14-18
General Hospital spoilers week of July 14-18
Days of Our Lives spoilers week of July 14-18
Beyond the Gates spoilers week of July 14-18
The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of July 14
Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 14:
Monday, July 14:
"Finn, Deacon and Sheila mourn the passing of Luna."
Tuesday, July 15:
"Bill waits impatiently as Grace operates on Liam."
Wednesday, July 16:
"Bridget and Finn admire Liam's resilience after all he's endured."
Thursday, July 17:
"Bill whisks an unconscious Liam away from the hospital."
Friday, July 18:
"Brooke, Taylor and Ridge vow to stay supportive and united, unaware of whether Liam will live or die."
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 7 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, July 7
"Finn is surprised by Li’s take on Luna. Someone gets shot during Luna’s diabolical scheme."
Tuesday, July 8
"Steffy is shocked to hear what Luna reveals and then what she does next."
Wednesday, July 9
"Li, Grace, and Bridget get to work on surgery as three people have been shot."
Thursday, July 10
"Someone doesn’t survive surgery. A difficult realization about Liam is made"
Friday, July 11
"Bill understands why everyone is angry at him, but all he wants to do is see Liam."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.