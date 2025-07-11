Days of Our Lives spoilers week of July 14-18

There a lot happening in Salem this week as we reach the middle of July. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up, or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 14-18.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of July 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 14

"Tate, Holly, and Ari prep for a lake trip. Gabi vents to Javi. Sarah and Xander clash over Victoria. Sophia writes a letter. Doug III faces a dilemma."

Tuesday, July 15

"Holly and Ari are in danger. Tate questions Doug III about Holly’s whereabouts. Kristen and Gwen catch up. EJ makes a suggestion to Belle. Johnny and Chanel continue to support each other."

Wednesday, July 16

"Alex surprises Stephanie. Xander struggles to soothe a fussy Victoria. Thomas invites Cat to play with him and Chad. Gwen tells EJ she wants to move in. Rafe fills Cat in on EJ’s sordid past."

Thursday, July 17

"Tate confronts Doug III. Holly and Ari fear for their lives. Gabi learns Ari never made it to the lake. Belle and EJ begin jury selection. Sophia spins a tale to Amy Choi."

Friday, July 18

"The search for Ari and Holly is underway. Xander comforts Gabi. Sophia gets cold feet. Cat and Chad have an awkward run-in. Tate and Doug III get help from Rafe."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of July 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 7

"Sophia has mixed feelings. Xander and Sarah argue. Tate and Holly anticipate an upcoming getaway. Chad and Cat bond."

Tuesday, July 8

"Gwen returns to Salem. Julie and Chad are stunned. Leo struggles with the baby. Rafe busts Ari. Alex and Stephanie share a romantic evening."

Wednesday, July 9

"Doug III tries to push Ari away. Belle worries about Marlena. Leo opens up to Javi about his past. Bonnie tells Sarah a hard truth. Xander and Gwen reconnect."

Thursday, July 10

"Chanel supports Johnny. Tony warns EJ. Jada and Belle are stunned by what they uncover. Xander and Philip face off."

Friday, July 11

"EJ works Belle. Paulina fills Johnny in. Jada interrogates Chanel. Xander and Maggie clash. Sarah tries to convince Philip to come clean."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.