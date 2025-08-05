Days of Our Lives spoilers: Tony discovers where Stefano is hiding?

Tony DiMera is a man on a mission in Days of Our Lives. He’s trying to put the family business back in the family to honor his father, so will he be the one to discover Stefano’s possession?

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) returned to Salem with a plan to restore DiMera Enterprises to the DiMera family. Upon his arrival, he found EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) fighting to keep Johnny (Carson Boatman) from going to jail for shooting him. With EJ’s mind occupied, Tony told Anna (Leann Hunley) that getting the company back was all up to him.

We think that as someone who isn’t living in Salem full-time, but as someone who knows Stefano better than most, Tony is the perfect person to figure out the mystery of Stefano’s return.

We’ve previously speculated that Rachel might be possessed by Stefano’s restless spirit , and what’s more is that she might be the person who shot EJ. This theory starts to solidify as we consider the motivation to shoot EJ.

Stefano could be angry that EJ isn’t working harder to get DiMera Enterprises back from the Kiriakises and is instead focusing on his own endeavors. It’s easy to imagine Stefano trying to get EJ out of the way using the only vessel he has available, one that would not arouse suspicion: Rachel.

Rachel, of course, was plagued by health issues as a result of “witnessing” the shooting, even though she only saw Johnny (Carson Boatman) with a gun and never saw him pull the trigger. We know Stefano’s nickname, The Phoenix, referred to his ability to come back to life time and time again, and what better way to come back than to take the form of a child who can carry out actions without anyone suspecting anything?

As an observer, Tony might be able to see that while Rachel already had some troubling traits, her recent actions are reflective of his father’s trademark personality quirks. In fact, with everything going on, he might just be the only person to really be able to see what’s going on with her, and from there, he might turn to Marlena (Deidre Hall) for help casting his father’s spirit out of the child.

Tony could be the only person to stop Stefano before he starts causing even more problems for his children and the residents of Salem. But first, he’ll have to find a way to convince people that Rachel is possessed by the spirit of The Phoenix, and that could prove to be challenging.