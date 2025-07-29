Days of Our Lives exits and arrivals — all the latest cast changes

Days of Our Lives premiered in 1965 and have been gracing the daytime airwaves ever since. Originally broadcast on NBC, the long-running soap jumped to Peacock in 2022, satiating longtime viewers while finding a whole new fanbase in the streaming sphere.

Set in the fictional town of Salem, Ill., the series follows the Brady, Horton, DiMera and Kiriakis families through the ups and downs of their lives.

Known for its brief but unforgettable opening title sequence, "Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives," the series incorporates romance, drama, intrigue, mystery, adventure and loss into its canvas.

With a large cast of regular, recurring and guest stars, Days of Our Lives is a big production and there are always people coming and going from the show. Below you'll find a list of the Days of Our Lives exits and arrivals.

Who's coming to The Bold and the Beautiful

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock))

Thaao Penghlis

It has been a while since Tony DiMera has been in Salem and a few things have changed since the count's last visit. He's back in town beginning the week of June 23 to save his family's company from the Kiriakis takeover, but he's about to discover that there are some other pressing matters to deal with first.

Alice Halsey

Young Rachel Black has been dealing with a lot lately, including seeing Johnny (Carson Boatman) with a gun the night her uncle EJ (Dan Feurriegel) was shot. The traumatic experience led to stomachaches, which arrived at the same time she lost her grandfather. Now she's back, and her grandmother Marlena (Deidre Hall) has questions for her.

Miles Anderson

Miles Anderson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) pops up this week as Foster, the owner of the bookstore.

Maggie Carney

No one knows how valuable Maggie Carney's Rita Lesley is like EJ, who would be utterly lost without his trusty assistant who always has an answer for every question and a solution for (almost) every problem.

Stacy Haiduk

Stacy Haiduk returns this week as EJ's mother, Susan. EJ has some questions for his mother, but will he get the information he's looking for?

Who's leaving The Bold and the Beautiful

It's a quiet week for Days of Our Lives departures, but keep checking back for updates!