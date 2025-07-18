Days of Our Lives spoilers week of July 21-25

There a lot happening in Salem this week as we reach the middle of July. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up, or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 21-25.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of July 21:

Monday, July 21

"Xander and Philip remain at odds. Gwen and Leo spar. Javi comforts Gabi. Tate and Rafe search for Ari and Holly. Holly and Ari try to make an escape."

Tuesday, July 22

"Brady supports Tate. Melinda hatches a new scheme with Sophia. Kayla becomes fed up with EJ’s antics. Sarah worries about her custody battle with Xander. Stephanie freaks out on Alex."

Wednesday, July 23

"Xander allows Sarah to see Victoria. Tony makes an offer to Gabi. Holly and Ari confront Doug III. Sophia stuns Brady and Tate."

Thursday, July 24

"EJ has a session with Marlena. Gwen makes a shocking discovery. Paulina worries to Abe. Johnny’s trial begins…"

Friday, July 25

"Gwen and Gabi’s old animosity resurfaces. Doug III and Julie share a bittersweet goodbye. Susan tries to help Johnny. Marlena has a health scare. Sarah confides in Brady."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of July 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 14

"Tate, Holly, and Ari prep for a lake trip. Gabi vents to Javi. Sarah and Xander clash over Victoria. Sophia writes a letter. Doug III faces a dilemma."

Tuesday, July 15

"Holly and Ari are in danger. Tate questions Doug III about Holly’s whereabouts. Kristen and Gwen catch up. EJ makes a suggestion to Belle. Johnny and Chanel continue to support each other."

Wednesday, July 16

"Alex surprises Stephanie. Xander struggles to soothe a fussy Victoria. Thomas invites Cat to play with him and Chad. Gwen tells EJ she wants to move in. Rafe fills Cat in on EJ’s sordid past."

Thursday, July 17

"Tate confronts Doug III. Holly and Ari fear for their lives. Gabi learns Ari never made it to the lake. Belle and EJ begin jury selection. Sophia spins a tale to Amy Choi."

Friday, July 18

"The search for Ari and Holly is underway. Xander comforts Gabi. Sophia gets cold feet. Cat and Chad have an awkward run-in. Tate and Doug III get help from Rafe."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.