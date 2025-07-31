How do you catch up on missed daytime soaps? Poll

No one warned me when I started covering soaps a few years back that I'd become so invested in the stories that missing an episode or two (or three or four) could really throw me off. So now we want to know how you deal with missed episodes of your favorite soap by voting in our poll below, or leave a comment if you don't see a response that matches your strategy.

I'll admit, early on in my soaps coverage days, I wasn't as worried about missing an episode here or there. But unlike network or cable TV shows with a new episode every week, soaps air every day and a missed episode can throw off the whole experience if something big happens while you were away.

It was one thing when I only covered The Bold and the Beautiful. Catching up on the half-hour soap was easy, even if I sat and watched all of the episodes back to back so that I was on track once again. Adding Days of Our Lives to the mix complicated things because trying to catch up on an hour-long show can be challenging if you've missed more than one or two.

Recently I attended San Diego Comic-Con and missed a few episodes of the daytime dramas I cover. My plan had been to watch them upon returning home each night from the pop culture confab. While sitting in the press room working on an article, my esteemed What to Watch colleague sent me a message that something big happened on B&B and I was instantly filled with FOMO. Was I missing a big story? Should I watch right away?

Trying to catch up on one show was hard enough, but catching up on missed episodes, while staying on top of new episodes, was downright challenging.

Since B&B is shorter, I was able to watch those episodes but for Days I turned to a mix of reading recaps, watching clips and scouring social media for the big events everyone was talking about. In some cases I went back and watched key events in the episode.

Now, I realize that in my case it's a bit different. I write about soaps for a living so I need to stay on top of what's happening. If that wasn't the case, I'm not sure I'd feel so much pressure to catch up.

So now I'd like to hear your strategies for keeping up with your soaps. Do you go back and watch missed episodes? Let us know in the poll above, or leave us a comment!