I finally watched Netflix’s new ‘Certified Fresh’ crime drama and they need to order season 2 ASAP

Though it has been on Netflix for two months already, I finally had a window of time and nothing else pressing on my watchlist to start the crime drama Dept. Q. To sum up, I quickly became a fan of the show and Matthew Goode’s performance. But now, like many other fans of the series, I have one question — are we getting Dept. Q season 2?

Based on the book The Keeper of Lost Causes by Jussi Adler-Olsen and developed for TV by Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit) and Chandni Lakhani (Vigil), Dept. Q centers on DCI Carl Morck (Goode), who after being involved in a shooting that has rattled him and left his partner paralyzed, is given an assignment meant to keep him busy and out of the way, solving cold cases. But with the help of other cast offs, Akrim (Alexej Manvelow) and Rose (Leah Byrne), he begins looking into the mysterious disappearance of a prosecutor that quickly heats up again.

Dept. Q officially premiered on May 29 and spent six weeks in Netflix’s global top 10, and yet no decision on the show’s future has been made as of publication.

That’s in stark contrast to Netflix’s quick decision to renew Untamed, another crime drama in this case starring Eric Bana. Netflix officially picked up the show for season 2 on July 29, just two weeks after its premiere on the streaming service. Now to be fair, Untamed has been the bigger hit with viewers (Untamed’s first week on the streaming nearly outpaced Dept. Q’s total viewership for the six weeks it was in Netflix’s top 10), but Dept. Q has other numbers to support its case for renewal.

Dept. Q is the higher rated show on Rotten Tomatoes with both fans (90% to Untamed’s 70%) and critics (87% to Untamed’s 80%). Dept. Q also earned an Emmy nomination — Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music — though in fairness Untamed won’t be eligible for Emmys until next year’s award ceremony.

And by the sound of it there’s nothing creatively preventing a Dept. Q season 2. Frank spoke with Collider on where he would like to take things with a second season, though he acknowledges that it is not a certainty.

Personally, I found the show’s format of cutting between the present investigation (and all the personal dilemmas the main cast are facing) and getting looks at Merritt Lingard’s (Chloe Pirrie) great, as it slowly revealed clues to who was behind Merritt’s kidnapping. Goode, who I’ve thoroughly enjoyed in The Offer and The Crown, gives one of his best performances as Carl. And, if there is a second season, I’m very intrigued to learn more about Akrim and see his and Carl’s partnership grow.

With a show like this, it’s never easy to tell what Netflix will do. Until confirmed otherwise, Dept. Q is at risk of joining other Netflix shows that had strong reviews, like Lockwood & Co., I Am Not Okay With This, The Get Down and 1899, but only managed to get one season before being cancelled.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Dept. Q doesn’t meet that fate, because I won’t let two months go by to watch Dept. Q season 2 if we get it.