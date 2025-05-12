Is there going to be a Forever season 2 on Netflix?

Without question, Netflix’s Forever stole my heart at first sight. I power-binged through the eight episodes, only coming up for air to eat and do all the things humans do. I couldn’t help it, as Forever genuinely is the best new series I’ve seen this year, with fantastic storylines, superb acting and directing and a fantastic music track listing. Heck, I’m not the only one who has fallen in love with the series, evident by the Rotten Tomatoes “Certified Fresh” score.

Having said all of that, naturally, a big question arises about the future of the show. Will series creator Mara Brock Akil once again create a super team to bring forth more episodes, showcasing the stories of Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone), Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.) and their families? Well, here’s what we know about Forever season 2.

Will there be a Forever season 2?

Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. in Forever (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

As of publication, Netflix hasn’t stated whether or not there will be a Forever season 2. So for now, we all have to sit and wait. However, when Entertainment Weekly posed the question about a second season to Akil, she responded:

“There's absolutely room for that. In this art form, I don't make it for myself. I'm making it for an audience. I believe that the audience wants character-driven, complex love stories. If the audience wants more, I want more. Let's go do it.”

Considering the coming-of-age drama has been ranking in the top 10 TV shows on Netflix since its release (ranking second behind The Four Seasons as of May 12), I’d venture to say the “audience wants more.”

Possible Forever season 2 storylines

I’ll be offering up some SPOILERS here, so if you don’t want to ruin your viewing experience, this is your opportunity to turn away now (but do come back later).

When the season wrapped, Keisha was headed off to Howard to run track, and Justin was hotly in the pursuit of his music dreams, even selling one of his beats. It looked like the two were well on their way in their individual journeys into adulthood.

However, it wasn’t lost on me that the season finale ended with the show heading into the fall of 2019. In real life, that was the dawn before COVID-19. So I can imagine Keisha’s first year in Washington, D.C., is going to be cut short come March 2020, when the world shuts down. As CBS Newsreports, the NCAA track season was cancelled. So Keisha may return home feeling dejected, in a funk and in need of cheering up. Enter Justin, perhaps the man for the job.

Although, I imagine Justin may need some cheering up himself. While music was still being created during the pandemic, the restaurant business took a hit. By the end of Forever's first season, Justin’s dad was in the midst of expanding his restaurant to five possible new locations. Sadly, it’s not hard to picture Justin’s dad hitting a rough patch and the family overall looking at some financial setbacks.

Oh, and I can’t forget the social justice component likely to kick in with a possible season 2. With the Black Lives Matter movement kicking off in 2020, Keisha and Justin may find themselves protesting, and I have a feeling Justin’s mom, in particular, will have concerns about the safety of her child, similar to the ones she had in season one.

Again, we can’t give a firm yes or no answer in terms of a Forever season 2, but I can hold out hope. For now, Forever can be streamed on Netflix.