American Prince: JFK Jr. explores the life and tragedy of John F. Kennedy Jr.

The interest around John F. Kennedy Jr. certainly haven't ebbed in the nearly three decades since his untimely death. An American attorney and magazine publisher, the man affectionately called "John-John" is best known worldwide as the son of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy (who himself died tragically, being assassinated when Jr. was just three years old) and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. And a new three-part CNN docuseries will certainly stir up even more intrigue around the late American icon.

Premiering tonight, August 9 at 9pm Eastern Time on CNN, American Prince: JFK Jr. traces "the remarkable life and enduring legacy of John F. Kennedy Jr." across three episodes. (After tonight's premiere episode, the subsequent installments will follow on August 16 at 9pp and August 23 at 9pm.)

"American Prince: JFK Jr. traces his early years marked by his father’s assassination and the societal and familial pressures to carry the Kennedy torch, through his decision to create George, a new kind of political magazine within the rapidly evolving media landscape of the 90s," reads the series' official description, per CNN. "It also explores the dynamic love story he shared with Carolyn Bessette, which was relentlessly targeted by media attention," as well as the couple's tragic passing in a plane crash in July 1999.

The multi-part doc features a mix of archival footage and fresh interviews with family members, close friends and collaborators—including Carole Radziwill, Gary Ginsberg, Hamilton South, Steve Gillon, Cindy Crawford, Robert De Niro and Graydon Carter—to "peel back the layers of one of America’s most iconic and beloved figures," per CNN.

To tune into the premiere of American Prince: JFK Jr. tonight at 9pm, all well as the following two installments, you're going to need access to CNN. The cable news network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The docuseries will also be available to pay-TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

Friends describe 'gracious,' 'humble,' & 'private' JFK Jr. ahead of new CNN original series - YouTube Watch On

Check out a sneak peek of American Prince: JFK Jr. before tuning into the new CNN docuseries tonight at 9pm ET.