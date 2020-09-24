YouTube TV Channels, Packages & Pricing in 2020: Channel List, DVR, Add-ons

So you're looking at YouTube TV channels and considering it as your streaming solution of choice. It's definitely worth a look. And it's also worth your time to peruse the myriad plans YouTube TV presents. The good news is it won't take long. There is but one plan for YouTube TV. One flat price. That's it.

YouTube TV costs $64.99 a month. OK, plus tax. But that's it. You don't have to figure out which channels you get with which options. Just a single monthly fee (plus tax), and you get what you get.

And, yes, that price is higher than what it used to be. YouTube TV announced the $15 price hike on June 30, and it went into effect immediately. But there also are more YouTube TV channels than ever before.

Just like other streaming services, YouTube TV doesn't have any contracts, so you can cancel at any point without penalty. And while it doesn't have as many channels (particularly at that price, which increased by $5 in March 2018) as some of the other services, it's still highly competitive, with local channels available through streaming, and a free, unlimited cloud-based DVR.

And if you decide to go with YouTube TV, you'll find yourself in good company. The service has more than 2 million subscribers and is basically as big as the other major players in the space.

And new in 2020 is the ability to subscribe to HBO, HBO Max and Cinemax directly from YouTube TV. HBO Max (which also includes legacy HBO) is $14.99 a month. Cinemax runs $9.99 a month.

Or maybe you just need a VPN?

YouTube TV is great! But if you're trying to watch something from the United States but have found yourself outside the country, a VPN might be the right way to make sure you can watch what you want to watch.

A virtual private network tunnels all of your computer's network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. And any VPN worth its salt is going to have servers in countries all over the world, so you watch what you want to watch no matter where you are.

The trick is that you need to be able to trust your VPN because it'll be handling all of your network traffic. And for that, we highly recommend ExpressVPN.

YouTube TV Channels, Add-ons, Sports Plus and more

YouTube TV has a number of premium add-on channels available. That includes the following:

Acorn ($6)

AMC Premiere ($5)

Cinemax ($10)

CuriosityStream ($3)

EPIX ($6)

HBO ($15)

HBO Max ($15)

Showtime ($11)

Shudder ($6)

STARZ ($9)

Sundance Now ($7)

Urban Movie Channel ($5)

YouTube TV also now has a Sports Plus premium add-on. For $10.99 a month you can also get the following as part of a package:

NFL RedZone

Fox College Sports

GOLTV

Fox Soccer Plus

MAVTV Motorsports Network

TVG

Stadium

What YouTube TV channels are available?

YouTube TV channels come in a single plan, so you get the same channels as everyone else. (It's possible there are regional restrictions.)

Here are the YouTube TV channels available to most subscribers: