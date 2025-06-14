How to watch all the summer sports tournaments on Hulu with Live TV: 10 sports you can tune in to through 2025

Watching sports from the comfort of your home is getting harder and harder with the sheer number of sports streaming services on offer these days. But one way to cut down on the fuss is by using a service like Hulu with Live TV that'll let you tune in live.

Hulu with Live TV is a live TV streaming service offered by Hulu, which lets you stream from various cable channels over the internet without the fuss or hardware of a full cable subscription.

It has a large channel list and using its various options, you'll be able to watch some of the biggest sporting events of the summer. The middle of 2025 is packed full of football, golf, tennis, soccer and plenty more anticipated athletics championships, and thankfully Hulu has ways for you to enjoy all of them.

So here's how you can sign up for Hulu with Live TV and use it to stream various summer sporting events; at the bottom of the article I've picked out 10 events coming up through the rest of the year that you can watch using the service.

Signing up for Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV tiers

There are four tiers of Hulu with Live TV. They all offer the exact same channel list and perks, and the different packages offer you different extra streaming services.

The base package is $81.99 and it just gets you Hulu with Live TV's channels. Then for $82.99 you get Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus all added on top, all of these being the ad-enabled versions of the streamers.

Then there's the $95.99 plan, and this offers you those three streaming services too, but Hulu and Disney Plus are ad-free. Hulu has a full breakdown of its tiers here.

If you want to test out the service, there's a Hulu with Live TV trial which lasts for three days.

In order to sign up for Hulu with Live TV, you can follow this link here to be taken to the landing page. You can also sign up via whichever smart device you plan to watch sports on, but I find it easier to do via computer or phone.

What else does Hulu with Live TV get you?

There are a few perks that Hulu with Live TV offers, which will let you appreciate the summer sports in a few extra ways.

For example the live TV streamer offers unlimited DVR recording, the ability to access the streamer from multiple devices, and the option to cancel whenever you want instead of when a set-term contract is up.

The full Hulu with Live TV channel list doesn't just cover sports but plenty of other channels too like The Weather Channel, The History Channel and news channels. There are 95 in all and you can find the full list here.

Not included in your subscription, but available for a small extra fee, are select add-ons. These include streaming service like Max, Paramount Plus and Starz, and add-on channel bundles for sports, entertainment or Spanish-language channels. This doesn't include the extra streaming services that you get from the default subscription if you opt for a higher tier.

What devices can you use for Hulu with Live TV?

If you own a smart device, you probably have a way of watching Hulu with Live TV.

To keep that cable experience you can use the app on a smart TV, with brands like Amazon, Samsung, Roku, Vizio and Xumo all supported. This includes streaming dongles like the Roku Streaming Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Chromecast.

On the go? You can use your Android phone or tablet (including Fire tablets), or an iPhone or iPad. Alternatively you can use a laptop, PC or games console (like PlayStation or Xbox).

Hulu offers a full list of supported devices here, so you can check whether your TV or gadget will work with the platform.

What summer sports can you watch on Hulu with Live TV?

The Hulu with Live TV channel list includes sports-centric channels: ESPN, FS1, Tennis Channel and NFL Network, and plenty of other channels that frequently show sporting events too.

So you'll be able to view plenty of sporting events this summer using the streaming service. Here are 10 examples.

Just note that some of the events are months out, and so exact broadcast information and channels hasn't been shared. In that case we'll let you know who owns the rights to broadcast the sports, and of course we'll only include them if the broadcaster's channels are included with Hulu.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First up we've got the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which begins on Saturday, June 15 and continues until Sunday, July 6.

This soccer tournament sees teams from across North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean, duke it out to be crowned the top team of the conference. The US and Canada are co-hosts with most matches playing across the former country.

As a tournament being hosted in the US, you can be sure that the CONCACAF is airing on US cable channels, and all three that'll host the matches are available via Hulu with Live TV.

In fact, we've go a separate guide on how to watch the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup matches on Hulu with Live TV.

CONCACAF Gold Cup matches will air on Fox, FS1 and FS2 between Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, July 6.

Formula 1 Grand Prixes

(Image credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

While this technically isn't a 'summer' sports tournament — F1 races have been going on for months already this year and will continue to the late months — there are plenty of Grand Prix races occuring through the summer months that you'll want to watch.

Formula 1 has become huge in the last few years with fans tuning in not just to the Grand Prix races themselves but the qualifying races and sprints in the lead-up to each one.

Over the summer months we see races in the UK (Sunday, July 6), Hungary (Sunday, August 3) and Italy (Sunday, September 7), with the US hosting races in Austin and Las Vegas in October and November respectively. For a full schedule we've got a guide on how to watch F1 races.

F1 sees through race coverage on cable, not just for the US races but for all of them, so it's easy to tune in.

F1 Grand Prix coverage falls to ESPN channels across each race weekend

Wimbledon

(Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Next up we've got the famous British tennis tournament Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, June 30 and lasts for two weeks.

Wimbledon sees hundreds of the best tennis players compete in several strands for men and women's singles as well as doubles, junior, wheelchair and more. The first week sees heavy action with players trying to make their way to subsequent rounds in week 2, ahead of finals in the last weekend.

As one of tennis' four Grand Slams, and a legendary sporting event, you can be sure that live coverage of the event will be available to watch on various channels.

Wimbledon coverage will air on ESPN channels between Monday, June 30 and Sunday, July 13.

UEFA Women's Euros

(Image credit: Getty)

All eyes are on the UEFA Women's Euros, which has grown in popularity massively over the last few iterations, and it kicks off again on Wednesday, July 2.

The quadrennial soccer tournament is hosted by Switzerland this time around, and it'll see 16 of the best women's soccer squads from around Europe compete for the trophy. Returning champions England are hopefuls but they've been drawn into a group stage alongside France and Netherlands so it'll be tough.

While it's not going to see any US teams and few players, the UEFA Women's Euros still draws eyes from around the world, and as such channels in the US will be showing the matches.

UEFA Women's Euros matches will air on Fox channels between Wednesday, July 2 and Sunday, July 27.

The Open Championship

(Image credit: Warren Little/Getty Images)

One of the biggest non-US golf tournaments of 2025 will take place over the weekend of Thursday, July 17, and will occur in Scotland.

The Open Championship is a prestigious and long-running cup which constitutes part of the PGA Tour as well as the European Tour and Japan Golf Tour. It's hosted at the Prestwick Golf Club and has one of the biggest prize funds of any golf tournament.

There are PGA events being broadcast almost every weekend, but if you only want to watch a few each year instead of everyone one, the Open Championship is one worth tuning into.

The Open Championship will be broadcast on NBC and USA between Thursday, July 17 and Sunday, July 20.

US Open (tennis)

(Image credit: U.S. Open)

From one Open to another; the US Open tennis tournament (not to be confused with the US Open Golf) is another of the four Grand Slams of the sport, and is perhaps the biggest tennis tournament for US fans of the sport.

Taking place in NYC at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the US Open will again see all of the world's best tennis stars compete over two weeks starting on Sunday, August 24. As the last of 2025's Grand Slams, it'll be most player's last chance to rank in one of the prestigious events.

It's not just men's and women's singles but doubles, kids' championships and wheelchair play over the two weeks (with some exceptions, as mixed doubles as been moved to take place before the tournament). If you're a tennis fan, tuning in is a no-brainer, but it's also fun to check out the bigger games and celeb-spot to see who's in the audience.

The US Open is set to be broadcast by ESPN's channels between Sunday, August 24 and Sunday, September 7

NFL 2025-26 season

(Image credit: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Again, may not quite count as a 'summer' event (which may be a theme for the rest of these picks) but it'll still be warm when NFL returns with the Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4 so I'm allowing it!

NFL needs no introduction, and the 25/26 season will have a new energy after the last season ended with the major Super Bowl upset when the Philadelphia Eagles broke Kansas City Chiefs' winning streak.

Traditionally NFL has been a little complicated to watch. Tuning in on a Sunday? To NBC with you. But watching one day later? ESPN. You also have to use Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network depending on a range of factors.

Know what makes it easier? Every single channel that airs NFL games is included on Hulu with Live TV, making streaming much easier.

The NFL 25 season will air on ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network from Thursday, September 4 until Super Bowl LX on NBC on Sunday, February 8 next year

Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Possibly one of the biggest golf events of the year is set to be the Ryder Cup, a biennial event which in 2025 takes place on the last weekend of September.

Unlike other golf cups, individual players aren't competing for gold, and instead are playing as part of two teams: Europe and the United States. The former won the cup in 2023 but it trades hands frequently and it's hard to say who the winner will be this time around.

Keegan Bradley is set to act as the US captain this time around with Luke Donald returning as the European one. In a rare twist for a sports tournament like this, the cup isn't played for prize money but simply for the glory of play.

The Ryder Cup will be shown across NBC's channels including NBC, USA and Golf Channel from Thursday, September 25 until Sunday, September 28

MLB World Series

(Image credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images)

The exact dates for the 2025 World Series haven't been announced yet, and of course neither have the teams, but we expect them to play in late October. Fox has the rights to broadcast it, so expect to see the channel or FS1/FS2 show it.

The MLB World Series, for those who don't know, is a best-of-seven playoff between the season's best American League team and best National League team, and it marks the end of the postseason each year.

Seven games rarely actually take place but it's a tense span of time for baseball fans as a champion isn't decided in a couple of hours, but across multiple matches.

The World Series matches will be broadcast by Fox channels in late October

New York City Marathon

(Image credit: Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

Last but not least is the New York City Marathon, which this year takes place on Sunday, November 2.

Well over 50,000 runners are expected to run, following a 26-mile route which begins at Staten Island, passes through Brooklyn and briefly Queens, cuts into Manhattan up to the Bronx, and then loops back to finish in Central Park.

As one of the seven World Marathon Majors, this is one of the most popular marathons in the world, and it's also the last one of the year. Not only will we see some fantastic runners hit the track, but it's a fun community event with people dressing up and fundraising for charity.