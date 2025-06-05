How to watch the 2025 US Open golf tournament online or on TV

For the 125th time, the best golfers in the world will compete for the US Open, the third of professional golf’s major tournaments. With the 2025 US Open set to tee off Thursday, June 12, to Sunday, June 16, we’ve put together all the details that you need to know about how to watch the US Open right here, whether you want to watch it online or on your TV.

Taking place at the Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh, Pa., which hosted the tournament nine previous times, professionals and a range of qualified amateurs will play in what is considered one of the toughest golf tournaments of the year.

Can Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler, already major winners this year, grab a second major victory? Or will the deep field produce another name — Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Ben Griffin or a surprise contender — atop the leaderboard at the end of four rounds

If you want to make sure you don’t miss a shot of the tournament, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 US Open golf tournament.

How to watch the 2025 US Open in the US

US coverage of the 2025 US Open will be divided up between USA and NBC on TV and Peacock for streaming.

NBC will be the primary home for coverage everyday but for the first round on Thursday, June 12. NBC is available to anyone that has a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries the network; the latter includes Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you are a Peacock subscriber you can also watch all of NBC’s coverage of the US Open.

For tournament coverage on USA, you will need a traditional pay-TV provider or live TV streaming service that carries the cable channel. Again, the live TV streaming services that offer USA are Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

There will also be coverage that is exclusive to Peacock, for which you will need a subscription to the streaming service to watch.

How to watch the 2025 US Open in the UK

Sky Sports is going to be the network to watch the 2025 US Open golf tournament in the UK. A subscription to Sky TV is necessary to be able to access Sky Sports’ tournament coverage.

How to watch the 2025 US Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live streams of the US Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sporting event, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!