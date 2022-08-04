Sky TV packages, prices and channels

Sky TV is one of the most recognisable names in television across the UK, and it's only been getting bigger. Its range of channels and content offerings from exclusive and originals shows to the latest blockbusters and second-to-none live sports coverage makes Sky the perfect fit for many viewers.

Sky offers a massive array of bundles and TV packages, some of which can also incorporate live TV, broadband, and on-demand streaming. Whilst having this much choice is great, it can be quite tricky to decide which bundle is the right fit for you.

To give you a helping hand, we've taken a look at all the big Sky TV packages to help answer some of your burning questions about the service and to make it easier to find the perfect bundle to suit your needs.

*Prices were checked and correct at the time of our most recent update

What is the basic Sky package?

If you're purely interested for the basic Sky TV offering, you’ll want Sky Ultimate TV (Sky Signature TV pack plus Netflix). You may also see it referred to as the 'Sky Original Bundle' and 'Sky Entertainment' but those have been phased out in favour of Ultimate TV.

Ultimate TV is Sky's revamped core option. For £26 a month (alongside a set-up fee of up to £49), you're getting a lot for your money. The Ultimate TV package offers you over 300 channels on contracts that typically last 18 months.

You'll likely recognize about half of these channels from Freeview, but you're still getting over 100 more channels than you'd have access to without a Sky subscription. As a new customer, you'll either be able to use the latest Sky set-top box, Sky Q (opens in new tab), or you can opt for the Sky Glass (opens in new tab)TV which allows you to stream every channel over WiFi without the hassle of having a satellite dish or box installed.

You may struggle to find the option for just a Sky Signature package. That’s because the smallest TV package you can get is found with the Make It Your Own bundle (opens in new tab) and includes Sky TV — or Sky Signature — plus the Ultimate TV Add On (an upgrade that includes Netflix access).

If this is as much as you want, you can stop there and check out, but you’ll be asked to consider TV extras to customize your package. Just click through, and you'll eventually be able to stick with this £26 a month option!

Some of the channels you'll get with this package include:

Sky Atlantic

Sky Max

Sky Showcase

Sky Comedy

Sky Witness

Sky History

Sky Crime

Sky Documentaries

Sky Nature

National Geographic

Discovery

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports Mix

Eurosport 1

Eurosport 2

Zee TV

Utsav

B4U

MTV Base

MTV Hits

MTV Music

MTV Classic

What are the Sky TV packages?

Make It Your Own

As mentioned above, Make It Your Own (opens in new tab) is the most basic TV package you can get with Sky TV and includes two base features — Sky Signature and the Ultimate TV Add-On (Netflix).

As with all of the other packages, there's going to be a set-up fee (generally £20, but Sky lists "up to £49" on their site).

From there, you'll pay £26 a month for 18 months as standard, with the option of customising your package to suit you by picking up add-ons (which will increase your monthly cost).

Those extras are:

Sky Sports

Multiscreen

Sky Cinema (now including Paramount Plus)

BT Sport

Ultra HD + HD

HD

Sky Kids

Disney Plus

For more information on these, head to the section on All Sky TV package extras and add-ons.

Sky Q, Sky TV and Netflix

Combine live and on-demand television for £26 a month with Sky Q, Sky TV and Netflix (opens in new tab). You’re essentially getting Netflix for free, as the core two components of this package are Sky TV and the Ultimate TV Add On.

With the Sky TV component, you get over 100 channels which you won’t find on Freeview, plus access to over 500 box sets. Channels on offer include:

Sky Atlantic

Sky Max

Sky Comedy

Sky Witness

Sky Replay

SyFy

Comedy Central

Comedy Extra

Quest

MTV

Dave Ja Vu

Food Network

TLC

Quest Red

Movies 24

Sky Documentaries

Sky Nature

Sky Crime

Discovery

National Geographic

Animal Planet

Investigation Discovery

Eurosport 1

Eurosport 2

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports Racing

MTV Music

MTV Base

MTV Hits

MTV Classic

Box sets include modern hits like Chernobyl, True Blood, Parks & Recreation, Brassic and The Good Doctor, Gangs of London, Euphoria, Game of Thrones and more.

Sky Q, Sky TV, Netflix & Sky Sports

If the previous bundle wasn’t enough, you can get your sports fix by paying £18 more — for a total of £44 a month (based on the 18-month contract). With the Sky Q, Sky TV, Netflix & Sky Sports (opens in new tab) package, you will get all of the Sky and Netflix benefits mentioned above, on top of the 11 HD Sky Sports channels.

These include the major channels you'll need to watch the Premier League and to watch Formula 1 in the UK, so this bundle is really a no-brainer for sports fans.

These are:

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports Arena

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports Mix

This is a great mix for those who can’t get enough of specific sports. For example, Sky Sports Football offers plenty of different leagues such as EFL and Scottish Premiership. Over on Sky Sports Golf, you’ll find every major tournament including live PGA golf and the Ryder Cup, to name but a few.

There's also the dedicated hub for the NFL for American football fans plus plenty of action from the worlds of rugby, darts and NBA basketball.

Sky Q, Sky TV, Netflix & Cinema

If you’re less into sports but love a good movie, the Sky Q, Sky TV, Netflix and Cinema (opens in new tab) package is perfect for you. It’s priced at £35 a month and gives you the benefit of combining the massive Netflix on-demand library with over 1000 HD movies on demand, plus its where you'll find all Sky Original movies.

Sky Cinema offers cutting-edge options, including the latest cinema blockbusters and winners from major ceremonies such as the BAFTAs and Oscars, and now comes with everything on Paramount Plus at no additional cost to you, making it even greater value than before.

The Sky Cinema package comes with a number of channels:

Sky Cinema Action

Sky Cinema Animation

Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Cinema Drama

Sky Cinema Family

Sky Cinema Greats

Sky Cinema Hits

Sky Cinema Premiere

Sky Cinema Premiere +1

Sky Cinema Sci-Fi and Horror

Sky Cinema Select

Sky Cinema Thriller

Paramount Plus

Temporary channels also crop up from time to time, both for holiday periods (such as Sky Christmas) or themed around specific genres or themes like Sky Disney.

There's also one final benefit to being a Sky Cinema customer: Sky Cinema customers get 20% off Sky Store rentals.

Sky Q, Sky TV, Netflix & Kids

The Sky Q, Sky TV, Netflix & Kids (opens in new tab)package is ideal for those who want the basic option plus extra channels to help entertain the whole family. The three basic branches of this package are Sky TV (Sky Ultimate), the Ultimate TV Add-On (Netflix) and Sky Kids.

This bundle costs £32 a month plus set-up and nets you the whole gamut of Sky Kids content. With the Kids package,you get 8 Kids channels, 10,000 on-demand episodes of Kids shows and hours of educational content to boot.

Plus, you get access to the dedicated Sky Kids App, which allows your little ones to stream shows and play games on the go. You can also create individual profiles for each child on the app, and keep them from accessing inappropriate content with Kids Safe Mode.

The 8 Kids Channels are

BabyTV

Boomerang

Cartoonito

Cartoon Network

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nick Jr. Too

Nicktoons

All Sky TV package extras and add-ons

Below you'll find a proper breakdown of each individual Sky TV extra:

Sky Sports — £25 a month

If you want to get Sky Sports (opens in new tab), you will need a Sky Ultimate package before you can add Sky Sports as an add-on.

Existing customers can get the Sky Sports add-on for £25 extra a month. If you’re a new customer, you can sign up for the Sky TV package which comes with Sky Sports and the Ultimate TV Add On, priced at £44 per month for the first 18 months.

Multiscreen — £15 a month (or £10 for existing customers)

Ideal for anyone who want to split their time at home in front of multiple devices, Sky Multiscreen offers Sky Q customers the ability to watch on a second TV with the Sky Mini box.

You'll get one Mini Sky Q box which costs a flat £20 to set up when you pick up Multiscreen. After that, you can get up to three more Mini boxes - the first one's free, but the remaining extras will cost you an additional £20 each. Plus, Sky Go Extra lets you stream and download on up to four extra devices from anywhere.

Sky Mini Q boxes are particularly popular due to the fact that they connect wirelessly, they let you pause on one device before resuming viewing on another one and can even boost your Sky Broadband signal around the house.

Sky Cinema — currently just £9 a month

If you must have the latest movies, Sky Originals and discounted Sky Store Rentals at your fingertips, you can upgrade to Sky Cinema as an individual add-on for £19 a month, though it's currently been slashed down to just £9 a month.

BT Sport — £28 a month

Sports fans will love this add-on, as it’s the cheapest way to get BT Sport when you sign up for Sky TV. You will get HD as standard, and you can watch on up to 4 devices at home by using Sky Go.

BT 1

BT 2

BT 3

BT Sport ESPN

Ultra HD + HD — £12 a month

Take your viewing experience to the next level with this package. Sky Originals will be available in Ultra HD, and if you opt for the Sky Sports and Sky Cinema add-ons these channels will be in UHD too.

Another perk with the Ultra HD + HD package is that you can watch Netflix on four devices and in UHD with the Sky Ultimate TV package.

Kids — £6 a month

You can get the Kids package as an individual add-on for £6 a month.

Disney Plus — £7.99 a month

Make your TV package simpler by bundling Disney Plus into your Sky subscription. Access top-rated shows such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Loki and WandaVision, plus a huge library of movies and series from the Disney archive, Marvel Cinematic Universe, National Geographic and Pixar.

FAQs

Is there a free trial?

Although there is not a Sky TV free trial, you will be making savings on your monthly entertainment subscriptions by combining Netflix with on-demand Sky Originals and box sets. There aren’t many providers out there which provide such a diverse range of content in mix-and-match bundles.

Can you get Sky without a dish?

If you order a Sky TV package with the Sky Q set-top box (the newer version of the older Sky TV box), you will be prompted to book an installation when you check out. On the day of your installation, the engineer will bring along the Sky Q box, the satellite dish, remote, cables, and so on.

However, if you don’t want to get Sky with a dish, you have some alternative options. One is going for a Sky Glass TV package — the Sky Glass is a special TV that has Sky included, so all you need is a WiFi connection.

Another choice is NOW, Sky’s subscription-based internet TV streaming service. You can buy access using passes — for example, the Entertainment pass is £9.99 a month and provides both live and on-demand TV.

With NOW, you can stream content from your smartphone, tablet or laptop — or cast it (opens in new tab) to your smart TV. If you really don't want (or can't) have a Sky dish on your building then alternatives to consider are BT or Virgin Media.

Do I need a Sky box if I have a smart TV?

The only smart TV which will connect to Sky without the Sky Q box is the Sky Glass, which has been specifically designed to stream Sky content. Any other smart TV will require both the Sky Q box and a satellite dish in order to get your package up and running.

Why should I become a Sky TV customer?

Sky is a top choice for consumers across the UK, and for good reason. It provides a convenient and all-encompassing range of packages to suit every taste, whether you prefer the latest cinema releases or in-depth live sports coverage. You can adjust your package based on how much or little you want at your disposal, and the brand has decades of experience and trust behind it.

Are Sky TV deals available to existing customers?

If you want to upgrade your package, you may be able to do so with the same savings a new customer would get. For example, if you want to get an offer that provides two months of Sky Kids, HD, or similar for free, you can click on the deal on the Sky website, then log into your account.

From there, you will see if the deal can be applied to your account. When it comes to promotions such as Black Friday deals, you could be eligible but with some contracts, a fee may apply.

What happened to Sky One?

Those of you who have grown up with Sky One will most likely be wondering where it’s gone. As of September 2021, the channel was replaced with two new Sky-branded ones called Sky Showcase and Sky Max. These are available to watch with the Sky Go app or as part of your Sky TV package.

Navigate to sky.com/deals. (opens in new tab) Choose your package and click on Get Started. Select any add-ons, then click on Continue. Click on Continue with just TV if you don’t want to add broadband. Fill out your details - Title, First name, Last name, Date of birth, Phone number and Email address. Enter your postcode and click on Find Address. Select your address from the drop-down menu. Specify if there are any parking or access restrictions using the subsequent drop-down menus. Book an appointment for an engineer to come and install your equipment. You will be presented with a calendar so you can choose a time and date which works for you. Download the Sky Go app so you can begin watching while you wait for the appointment. Download the My Sky App in case you need to change your appointment. Enter your payment card details for the one-off payment to cover set-up costs. Type in your Direct Debit details to set up monthly payments, or opt to use the same card you just entered the details for. Confirm that you are authorized to make payments from the bank account. Confirm you have agreed to Sky’s Terms and Conditions. Click on Confirm Order. You’re now ready to start watching!