Sling TV deals in 2025: how to save money while cutting the cord

People who want to sign up for Sling TV might be looking for a good deal to help them settle into the high price of live TV streaming services, because even though Sling is one of the cheaper cord-cutting options available, it still isn't cheap.

There are a few different Sling TV packages but you have to generally have to pay around $45 per month to stream cable channels over the internet with Sling, and that's a lot less than some big rivals. But a way to save some dollars is nothing to turn down.

As What to Watch's streaming expert, I'm always keeping on top of ways to save money for streaming fans. Like most live TV streaming services Sling TV isn't full of ways to save money but there are a few options.

Here's what you need to know about Sling TV deals including whether there are free trials, bundles and annual options.

Is there a Sling TV deal on right now?

We can start on a high note: yes, there is a Sling TV deal which you can use to save money on your first month of a subscription. It's not a limited-time thing either, as Sling has offered it ever since it got rid of its free trial.

This Sling TV deal is that you can get your first month of a subscription for $10 off, so for $35 for Blue or Orange or $50 for the combined package.

Sometimes, this $10 off gets bumped up to half-price, so it's worth checking out for that if you're considering signing up.

Another occasional Sling TV deal is that the streamer occasionally offers price cuts or discounts to add-on packages. Sling customers can get extra channel packages or streaming services included into their Sling package and sometimes the company makes these easier to sign up for with discounts. You can find Sling's current promos here.

Is there a Sling TV free trial right now?

Unfortunately, there is no Sling TV free trial, so you have to pay if you use Sling TV.

The streamer used to offer a free trial for new subscribers but it no longer does. The aforementioned deal on your first month of subscription is the next best thing.

Is there a Sling TV bundle right now?

I'm not including the aforementioned add-on packages or bundles that can get you extra Sling channels for a reduced cost, because these are only available some of the time.

If there's anything that can be deemed a Sling TV bundle, it's the Sling Orange + Blue plan. This is much cheaper than signing up for Sling's standard packages on their own.

Sling TV deals: FAQs

How much is a Sling TV subscription? Ignoring deals, how much do you normally need to pay for Sling TV? Sling TV has three main packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange and Sling Blue both cost $45 per month, while the combined package goes for $60 monthly. In some regions, you have to pay a little more each month for access to the local affiliate news channels.

The first-month discount on Sling TV isn't available to existing subscribers, so you can't keep cancelling and re-signing-up to get a $10 discount each month.

However the deals to add-on bundles and services are only for existing customers. So just because you're already a Sling TV user, doesn't mean you should stop looking for a discount!