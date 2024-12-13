Disney Plus deals in 2024: how to save money on Disney Plus

House of Mouse streaming service Disney Plus is one of the most subscribed-to video platforms in the world. If you want to join that count, you might be wondering whether there are any Disney Plus deals you can make the most of.

By default, Disney Plus starts at $9.99 in the US and £4.99 in the UK so it's not the most expensive streaming service out there, but that's for its ad-enabled plan — opt for ad-free or high-resolution Dolby Atmos streaming tiers and your bill will quickly go up.

To help fans of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar or Nat Geo find a way to sign up for Disney Plus and save, I keep my eye out for streaming deals that'll help.

Below you can find information on Disney Plus discounts, trials and bundles that broadly fall under the category of 'Disney Plus deals'. I update this guide constantly with new information when it's announced.

Is there a Disney Plus deal on right now?

There's no Disney Plus deal on in the US or UK at the time of writing, so you'll have to pay the full price if you sign up right now.

The best time to see a Disney Plus deal will be in fall/autumn as the streamer usually offers a discounted price around this time: in 2024, you could sign up for Disney Plus' ad-enabled tier for $/£1.99 for your first three months.

In the US, you can also wait until Black Friday. While there generally isn't a Disney Plus Black Friday deal on the standalone subscription service, the past few years have brought a Disney Bundle deal to reduce the price of this combined service (more on it later).

Is there a Disney Plus free trial right now?

There isn't a Disney Plus free trial right now, and there hasn't been for a few years. Don't get your hopes up for that to change because there's no reason to believe it will.

Is there a Disney Plus bundle right now?

The best way to save money on Disney Plus is by bundling it with another subscription service (in the US at least, and Disney doesn't offer any bundles in the UK).

The most popular is the Disney Bundle which combines Disney Plus with Hulu for just $10.99 per month. Given that each streaming service costs $9.99 usually, you're here getting an extra one for only $1.

In the bundle, you can also add in ESPN Plus which brings the bill up to $16.99, and there are other pricier combos of the three which let you drop ads in some of the services.

A different kind of bundle combines Disney Plus, Hulu and Max, again for $16.99, and this one is preferable for people who don't like sports. You can sign up via the Hulu website.

A third bundle is Hulu with Live TV, a OTT cord-cutting service which is quite expensive but lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Certain tiers of that include Disney Plus as a perk.

In both the US and UK, a different way to get Disney Plus for a cheaper price is by getting it as a perk with a mobile or broadband contract. In the US, Verizon offers the Disney Bundle for $10 per month as an extra plan.

In the UK, there are ways to get six months free Disney Plus for O2 customers, on certain Virgin Media plans, free for a year with Uber One or in exchange for Tesco Clubcard vouchers.

Disney Plus deals: FAQs

How much does Disney Plus cost? When it's not on offer, how much do you need to pay to stream Disney Plus? Disney Plus has two main plans: ad-enabled and ad-free. No prices for guessing what the difference is. You can sign up for the ad-enabled plan for $9.99 / £4.99 per month or $99.99 per year (there's no option for this in the UK). The ad-free plan costs $15.99 / £7.99 a month or $159.99 / £79.99 a year. There's also a premium plan in the UK which sets you back £10.99 per month or £109.99 per year, and you need to sign up for this plan to stream in 4K and Dolby Atmos.

Unfortunately, if you're currently a Disney Plus subscriber, you won't be eligible for most of its deals or bundles. That's also the case if you're a Hulu subscriber, for those of you looking at the Disney Bundle.

You can only sign up if you've never been a Hulu or Disney Plus subscriber or if you haven't been one in the past month.

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Disney?

If you're hoping for a Black Friday Disney Plus deal, you're quite early, as the next occurrence is on Friday, November 28 in 2025!

Based on precedent, there probably won't be a Disney Plus Black Friday deal in 2025 on the standalone streaming service. There hasn't been in past years.

However US readers can get access via a Hulu deal, which offers Disney Plus as an optional extra.