Grey’s Anatomy season 22: release date, cast and everything we know about the long-running medical drama

TV’s longest-running medical drama is back for another surgical rotation in the Fall 2025-2026 TV season, with Grey's Anatomy season 22 hitting the airwaves.

After a traumatic Grey's Anatomy season 21 finale (which is almost par for the course at this point), there appear to a few changes on the horizon. We're talking romance shifts, life-or-death medical emergencies for the staff and your usual Grey's heartbreaking moments.

Here's everything we know about Grey's Anatomy season 22.

Grey's Anatomy season 22 premieres on Thursday, October 16, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Grey’s Anatomy is an ABC original series and as such, new episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . New episodes of the season become available to stream the next day on Hulu.

In the UK, season 22 episodes are expected to stream on Disney Plus.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 cast

Kevin McKidd, Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

If you're a longtime fan of the show, it should sound like music to your ears to hear Ellen Pompeo is expected to again pop in and out of episodes, keeping her presence on the series that bears her character's name. Now, as far as the anticipated cast of series regulars, they are the following:

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd (Brave) as Dr. Owen Hunt

Kim Raver (24) as Dr. Teddy Altman

Camilla Luddington (True Blood) as Dr. Jo Wilson

Caterina Scorsone (Private Practice) as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Chris Carmack (Nashville) as Dr. Atticus Lincoln

Anthony Hill (This Is Us) as Dr. Winston Ndugu

Adelaide Kane (Once Upon a Time) as Dr. Jules Millin

Harry Shum Jr. (Glee) as Dr. Benson Kwan

Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) as Dr. Simone Griffith

Niko Terho (The Thing About Harry) as Dr. Lucas Adams

Jason George (Station 19) as Dr. Ben Warren

Trevor Jackson (Grown-ish) as Daniel

Grey’s Anatomy plot

Here is a synopsis of the original series:

"Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Grey’s Anatomy is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama... follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white."

As far as what you can expect in season 22, season 21 left some cliffhangers. Having sold her shares of the hospital but maintaining surgical privleges, how will Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) fit in now that she has a little less authority? Also, will Lucas (Niko Terho) and Simone (Alexis Floyd) be able to get past their "secret" infidelity issue? Heck, are Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) really done? Oh, and we can't possibly forget the explosion. Who survived?

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 trailer

It's a bit too early for a season 22 trailer. Once one becomes available, we'll place it here.