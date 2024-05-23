Chicago Med season 10: everything we know about the new season

One Chicago Wednesdays will continue this fall on NBC, and that means more action from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is coming with Chicago Med season 10.

Chicago Med season 9 saw a lot of drama, from a life-saving transplant to divorce. We can imagine that there's even more drama on the way in the new season.

Here's what we know about Chicago Med season 10.

Chicago Med season 10 will return to One Chicago Wednesdays, with new episodes airing Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. It will be followed by Chicago Fire season 13 at 9 pm ET/PT and Chicago P.D. season 12 at 10 pm ET/PT.

We don't have the premiere date just yet, but as soon as it's available we'll have it for you right here.

In the meantime, you can watch past seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock.

Chicago Med season 10 will air on NBC, with new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock. All of the previous seasons are available on Peacock. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch NBC live through streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

If you want to watch shows the day after they air, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.

Chicago Med season 10 plot

Here's the Chicago Med season 10 official series description from NBC:

"Chicago Med is the third installment of the One Chicago franchise and tracks the lives of doctors and nurses working in the E.R. of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Often intermingling with characters from Chicago P.D. and Fire, you never know which familiar face might walk into the emergency room. Life is rarely boring for Chicago physicians and One Chicago fans have become enamored with the personal lives of the Chicago Med doctors and residents."

Chicago Med season 10 cast

It's too early for casting details, but we expect to see most of the Chicago Med season 9 cast members back next season, including:

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

Luke Mitchell as Mitch Ripley

Chicago Med season 10 trailer

It's too soon for a trailer for Chicago Med season 10, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.