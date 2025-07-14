Boston Blue: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Blue Bloods spinoff

While Blue Bloods has officially ended, fans should be pleased to know that the CBS crime drama’s legacy is set to live on in a spinoff series, Boston Blue. Donnie Wahlberg, who played Danny Reagan in the original series, steps into the lead role of this new series that, as the title suggests, also offers a change of scenery.

Boston Blue is one of a handful of new TV shows premiering on CBS as part of their 2025-2026 TV season. Others include the new comedy DMV, the Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country, reality series The Road, CIA, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist and a Yellowstone spinoff, currently with the working title Y: Marshals.

But if you’re specifically interested in Boston Blue, read on for all the details you need to know about the series.

The Boston Blue series premiere is on Friday, October 17, at 10 pm ET/PT. That should be a familiar time for fans of Blue Bloods, as that was the night and time that the original series ran.

Boston Blue shares Friday night with Fire Country season 4 and fellow new series Sheriff Country.

In order to watch Boston Blue when it premieres you will need access to CBS. That can be through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna to pick up local stations or a live TV streaming service (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV). You can also subscribe to Paramount Plus Premium, which allows you to watch what’s on live on CBS. Any Paramount Plus subscriber, meanwhile, will be able to watch the show on-demand on the streaming platform.

Boston Blue cast

After playing Danny Reagan for all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods, Wahlberg is reprising the character for this new show, now taking over the lead role.

Starring alongside Wahlberg in Boston Blue are Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery, My Dead Friend Zoe) as Danny’s new partner Lena Silver and Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters, The Family Business) as Reverend Peters.

Maggie Lawson (Psych, Santa Clarita Diet) as Sarah Silver, Gloria Reuben (ER, The Better Sister) as Mae Silver and Marcus Scribner (Black-ish, Grown-ish) as Jonah Silver.

At this time there’s no indication that other former Blue Bloods cast members are going to pop up in Boston Blue.

Boston Blue plot

Here is the official synopsis for Boston Blue:

“[Danny] Reagan takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Silver, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.”

So, it looks like the theme of family is still going to be a part of the new series, though whether the Silvers have a weekly dinner is TBD.

Boston Blue trailer

All we have in terms of a Boston Blue trailer is this 10 second teaser. Check it out right here:

Donnie Wahlberg New Show BOSTON BLUE| Teaser | Coming CBS Fall 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Boston Blue behind the scenes

Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis are the showrunners and executive producers of Boston Blue. The pair previously worked on The Blacklist and developed LA’s Finest.

Joining the pair as executive producers on the series are Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed and Wahlberg.

CBS Studios produces the show in association with JBTV.