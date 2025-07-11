Rental Family: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Brendan Fraser movie

In his first lead role since his Oscar-winning performance in The Whale, Brendan Fraser stars in the 2025 new movie Rental Family, which is inspired by a real service that is available in Japan.

If you’re not aware, there are companies in Japan where you can hire actors to serve as family member stand-ins, detailed in a 2017 story from the CBS Mornings and in a 2012 documentary, Rent a Family Inc. Fraser’s Rental Family is using this real-life concept as the inspiration for their fictional tale.

Find out more about the Rental Family movie directly below.

Searchlight Pictures has set a November 21 release date for Rental Family, according to The Wrap.

It is not clear at this time if Rental Family will get a limited release before expanding to additional movie theaters or be available everywhere in the US immediately.

At this time we’re not able to confirm a release date for Rental Family in the UK.

Rental Family cast

Again, Brendan Fraser leads the cast of Rental Family, playing a down-on-his-luck actor employed by a rent-a-family company. After breaking out in the 90s with movies like School Ties, George of the Jungle, Gods and Monsters and The Mummy, Fraser had a well received comeback performance in The Whale, winning Best Actor in 2023. He’s also recently starred in Killers of the Flower Moon and Brothers.

Joining Fraser in the Rental Family cast are Takehiro Hira, who starred in Shogun season 1 and Captain America: Brave New World, and Japanese Academy Award winner Akira Emoto.

Rental Family plot

With a script by Stephen Blahut and Hikari, the movie focuses on Fraser’s actor after he joins the rent-a-family company and is hired to be a stand-in in other people’s lives. But the experiences see him bonding with the families and forming surprising human connections.

Rental Family trailer

There is no trailer for Rental Family at this time. When one becomes available online we’ll add it here.

Rental Family director

Hikari, in addition to co-writing the script, is the director of Rental Family. This is Hikari’s second feature directing credit after 37 Seconds (streaming on Netflix). Other credits include multiple episodes of Tokyo Vice and Beef.

Rental Family behind the scenes

Searchlight Pictures is the studio behind Rental Family, along with production companies Knockonwood and Sight Unseen. Producers on the movie are Hikari, Julia Lebedev, Eddie Vaisman and Shin Yamaguchi.