How to watch The Institute: stream the Steven King adaptation from around the world

The latest Steven King adaptation hits screens on Sunday, July 13 when The Institute premieres, and we'll help you figure on how to watch it.

Release date: Sunday, July 13

Episodes: 8 (2 at launch)

The Institute is about a mysterious facility and organization that collects, houses and experiments on children with unusual powers. In the midst of this a former police officer investigates the mystery as a new boy is brought into the fold.

A retelling of King's well-received 2019 novel of the same name, the series stars newcomer Joe Freeman as well as Ben Barnes and Mary-Louise Parker.

So if you're a fan of the book or Steven King in general, or simply enjoy supernatural horror stories, here's how to watch The Institute online when it comes out.

How to watch The Institute in the US

You'll be able to watch The Institute on the streaming service MGM Plus in the US. This is a standalone streaming platform with apps online, on smart TVs or on phones.

A subscription to MGM Plus costs $6.99 per month and it comes with a seven-day free trial. There's also an annual plan which costs you the equivalent of $4.92 per month, or $59 in total.

Two episodes of The Institute hit the platform on Sunday, July 13 and new ones release weekly. There are 8 episodes in all and so the finale is expected to drop on Sunday, August 24.

How to watch The Institute in the UK

If you live in the UK, you can also watch The Institute on MGM Plus, but actually getting access to this streaming service is very different.

To watch MGM Plus you need to have access to Prime Video by being an Amazon Prime subscriber. Then, you have to sign up for the MGM Plus Prime Video channel.

This costs £5.99 per month (on top of your Prime fee) but there's a 30-day free trial to enjoy.

How to watch The Institute everywhere else

