How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 online or on TV

After a hit first season four years ago, Nicole Kidman returns to the role of Masha Dmitrichenko for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 which arrives on Wednesday, May 21 or the day after, depending on where you live.

Like in the first run, season 2 of this Liane Moriarty adaptation stars Kidman as a controversional and mysterious wellness guru who has to solve the issues of a group of strangers by pushing them to the edge.

The group of nine strangers this time around includes Henry Golding, Mark Strong, Mucas Englander and Murray Bartlett, bringing some fresh new energy to the series.

So here's how to watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2.



How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2in the US

Nine Perfect Strangers will air on Hulu in the US, where it joins the first season.

Two episodes will arrive every Wednesday beginning on Wednesday, May 21, so the run will finish on Wednesday, June 11.

Hulu starts at $9.99 for ad-enabled streaming or $17.99 for ad-free and there are annual options which save you money. There's also the Disney Bundle which combines Hulu with Disney Plus for only $10.99 each month.

How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 in the UK

While most Hulu shows come to Disney Plus, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 will follow the first in releasing on Prime Video in the UK.

Two episodes of the series will arrive on Amazon's streaming service on Thursday, May 22, and then new ones will arrive every week on that same day. There are eight episodes in total.

Prime Video can be accessed by signing up for an Amazon Prime subscription. This costs £8.99 per month or £95 for an annual plan but if you want ad-free streaming for Prime Video, you'll need to pay an extra £2.99 each month.

How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 in Australia

As in the UK, and in fact most of the rest of the world, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 will come to Prime Video in Australia.

It'll also keep the same release schedule: two episodes on Thursday, May 22, and then a new one each week on the same day.

You might remember that the first season ended up being free to air on SBS roughly a year after it first aired. That might be the case later down the line but for now, it's just on Prime Video.