Sky has just dropped a stunning trailer for the thriller I'm most excited about this autumn — just look at the cast!

Sky has finally dropped a trailer for The Iris Affair, which is the thriller I'm most excited about coming out in the autumn.

A big plus is that it stars Tom Hollander, who gave a standout performance in the superb thriller The Night Manager alongside Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. Hollander is also known for The White Lotus and Rev.

Another plus is The Iris Affair has been created by Neil Cross, the man behind the hit BBC1 series Luther. Set on the Sardinian coast, the series follows Iris Nixon (Mary & George's Niamh Algar), who steals a mysterious code from a charming philanthropist (Hollander). She must use her wits to lie low and rely on her intelligence to survive an increasingly deadly game of hide and seek.

The 45-second trailer, just released by Sky below and set to the background of "My Favourite Game" by The Cardigans, illustrates that the drama will look beautiful.

The Iris Affair | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Teasing the plot, the makers say: "When enigmatic genius Iris Nixon (Algar) cracks a string of complex online puzzles, she's led to a piazza in Florence where she meets charismatic entrepreneur Cameron Beck (Hollander). He invites her to come and work for him to unlock a powerful and top-secret piece of technology. Her curiosity piqued, she accepts. But when Iris discovers its dangerous potential, she steals the journal containing the device’s activation sequence—and vanishes.

"What follows is a relentless pursuit, from a remote cabin in Sardinia through the bustling streets of Rome, as Cameron races to find Iris in a high-stakes game where trust is dangerous and failure could be catastrophic.”

Tom Hollander stars as Cameron (Image credit: Sky)

Writer and showrunner Neil Cross previously said: "All I wanted to do was to make a show I wanted to watch. Iris is an unapologetically exciting, witty, chase-driven adventure show and features a lead character the like of which I don't think we've ever met before on TV.

"With Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander bringing these complex characters to life, coupled with Terry McDonough's direction, I couldn't be more excited to share this world and these characters.”

The cast also includes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones, Force Majeure), Harry Lloyd (Arcane, Marcella), Meréana Tomlinson (The Trials), Sacha Dhawan (The Great, Doctor Who), Maya Sansa (Good Morning, Night, Dormant Beauty), Peter Sullivan (Poldark, The Borgias), Debi Mazar (Younger, Entourage), Marco Leonardi (Nuovo Cinema Paradiso, Anime Nere), Angela Bruce (Silver Haze, Doctor Who) and Lorenzo De Moor (A Simple Favor 2, Dolce Fine Giornata).

The Iris Affair will launch this autumn on Sky and streaming service NOW.