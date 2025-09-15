How to watch Coldwater online or on TV from around the world

Coldwater is a new ITV1 drama starring Andrew Lincoln in his first big British TV role in over a decade.

The six-part series is about a normal man who falls under the influence of a dangerous stranger.



Also starring Ewan Bremner (Trainspotting) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), the show tells the story of a man who leaves London for a new life in the Scottish countryside, yet finds dark secrets lurking in the rugged wilderness.

ITV teases: "Andrew Lincoln plays John, a repressed man who is shocked to find himself in middle age, secretly raging at his life as a stay-at-home dad.

"When his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a playground brings his identity crisis to a head, John ups and moves his family to the rural idyll of Coldwater, as far away from London as possible.

"Upon arrival, John is quickly befriended by next-door neighbour Tommy (Bremner), a charming, confident man, devoted husband to the local vicar Rebecca (Eve Myles). He is a man of faith, a pillar of the community and self-appointed leader of the village’s all-male book group."

Things get very dark!

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to watch Coldwater in the UK for FREE

UK viewers can watch Coldwater for free via ITVX where all six episodes are available to watch for free now. The show is also airing on ITV1, see our TV guide for full listings.

How to watch Coldwater in the US

Coldwater is likely to head to BritBox in the US, but we don't have a release date as yet.