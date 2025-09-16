All Creatures star reveals why new series has a massive time jump

All Creatures Great and Small star Nicholas Ralph has revealed why there's a big time jump in the new season.

The action in season 6 moves forward to May 1945, nearly four years on from the events of the last series, with the conflict drawing to a close.

Nicholas, who plays James Herriot, tells us they were concerned about "getting bogged down" in the war years.

"It felt like we could get bogged down if we kept going through the war years, so this is the beginning of the next chapter in their lives. All of them have changed. But now it's a return to basics, back to veterinary life."

James with Mrs Pumphrey and Tricki in the new series (Image credit: Channel 5)

Co-star Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen, also backed the decision. "I was pleased that was what we were doing. Now there is a feeling of hope, and they can look forward and see that there's a world beyond the hell that everyone has lived through."

The big change for James and Helen is that they now have not one but two children.

Rachel explains: "Yes, they've had little Rosie. James and Helen's relationship matures every season, which is gorgeous, and now they’re a family of four, there’s a lot of navigating life but also fun.”

Mrs Hall is back in the new series (Image credit: Channel 5)

Nicholas adds, "James and Helen love being in each other's company with their kids. And one of the joys for James is that Jimmy is just over four years old now, so he can come on the vet visits with him, like in the opening episode when a lamb is born."

As for what creatures we will be seeing in the new series, which also sees Samuel West back as Siegfried Farnon and Callum Woodhouse as Tristan, Nicholas says: "Well, the miniature horse had the best hair — like [singer] Rod Stewart in his prime! And we have a story regarding a greyhound track, and one lovely whippet was played by a sweet rescue dog called Danny Boy. And we, of course, have Tricki [the pampered Pekinese belonging to Mrs Pumphrey, portrayed by Patricia Hodge] back, too!”

The new series will see Tristan arrive home from serving in Italy with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, and stalwart housekeeper Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) has also had some time away.

All Creatures Great and Small season 6 begins on 5 Thursday, September 25 at 9 pm.