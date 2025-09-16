All Creatures star reveals why new series has a massive time jump
James and Helen now have a second child!
All Creatures Great and Small star Nicholas Ralph has revealed why there's a big time jump in the new season.
The action in season 6 moves forward to May 1945, nearly four years on from the events of the last series, with the conflict drawing to a close.
Nicholas, who plays James Herriot, tells us they were concerned about "getting bogged down" in the war years.
"It felt like we could get bogged down if we kept going through the war years, so this is the beginning of the next chapter in their lives. All of them have changed. But now it's a return to basics, back to veterinary life."
Co-star Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen, also backed the decision. "I was pleased that was what we were doing. Now there is a feeling of hope, and they can look forward and see that there's a world beyond the hell that everyone has lived through."
The big change for James and Helen is that they now have not one but two children.
Rachel explains: "Yes, they've had little Rosie. James and Helen's relationship matures every season, which is gorgeous, and now they’re a family of four, there’s a lot of navigating life but also fun.”
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Nicholas adds, "James and Helen love being in each other's company with their kids. And one of the joys for James is that Jimmy is just over four years old now, so he can come on the vet visits with him, like in the opening episode when a lamb is born."
As for what creatures we will be seeing in the new series, which also sees Samuel West back as Siegfried Farnon and Callum Woodhouse as Tristan, Nicholas says: "Well, the miniature horse had the best hair — like [singer] Rod Stewart in his prime! And we have a story regarding a greyhound track, and one lovely whippet was played by a sweet rescue dog called Danny Boy. And we, of course, have Tricki [the pampered Pekinese belonging to Mrs Pumphrey, portrayed by Patricia Hodge] back, too!”
The new series will see Tristan arrive home from serving in Italy with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, and stalwart housekeeper Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) has also had some time away.
All Creatures Great and Small season 6 begins on 5 Thursday, September 25 at 9 pm.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
