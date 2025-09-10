Outlander: Blood of my Blood future confirmed ahead of season one finale next month

MGM+ has announced today (Wednesday, September 10) that we will be getting a second season of its epic romantic saga, Outlander: Blood of my Blood.

The show, which charts the love stories between Clare's parents - played by Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Jamie's parents - played by Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), has become a huge hit with fans of the original series.

The official synopsis for the show says: "From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways. Outlander: Blood of my Blood features new cast, characters and stories, welcoming viewers unfamiliar with the Outlander universe, while also providing existing fans with origin stories of fan-favourite characters from early seasons of Outlander, offering new perspectives that will change what they think they know."

(Image credit: MGM+ / Blood of My Blood © 2024 Starz Entertainment, LLC)

It has also been confirmed that production on season two of Outlander: Blood of my Blood has begun in Scotland, on the same stages where the legacy series Outlander has been filmed for the past ten years.

In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater and Roy, Outlander: Blood of my Blood also stars Tony Curran (Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat), Rory Alexander (Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser), Séamus McLean Ross (Colum MacKenzie), Sam Retford (Dougal MacKenzie) and Conor MacNeill (Ned Gowan).

As filming for the next prequel series gets underway, we also have Outlander season 8 to look forward to next year. And, with the current first season of Blood of my Blood heading towards a gripping end next month, fans can now be safe in the knowledge that this isn't the end for the Outlander prequel.

New episodes of the Outlander: Blood of my Blood land weekly every Saturday on MGM+, and on Fridays in the US on Starz.