Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 1 recap: Love at first sight

NOTE: This post contains spoilers for Outlander: Blood of my Blood series premiere, "Providence.”

Droughtlander is ending a little sooner than Outlander fans might have expected this year as it is time for the beloved series to expand its universe with a spin-off.



Outlander: Blood of my Blood is a prequel series introducing viewers to the love stories between Jamie and Claire’s parents, Brian and Ellen, in the 18th century, and Henry and Julia in the 20th century.

How do these couples meet? Let’s recap the show’s first episode.

A cherished daughter

Blood of my Blood opens with the death of Red Jacob MacKenzie, or more specifically, with his body being prepared for his upcoming funeral. Red Jacob was the head of Clan MacKenzie, and the father of Ellen, Colum, Dougal, Jocasta and Janet.

As his eldest daughter, Ellen, gets dressed in her chambers at Castle Leoch with the help of her maid Mrs. Fitz, she worries about the future of the clan now that her father is gone. Indeed, although her brothers Dougal and Colum are in line to be his successor, it is a clan gathering that will decide who becomes the new laird.

Deep down though, Ellen wishes she could be laird. A flashback shows her discussing her duty to marry with her father and, as he gives her a MacKenzie brooch and plaid, Red Jacob promises she will not have to marry if she does not want to.

Back in the present, Mrs. Fitz suggests it might however be time for Ellen to reconsider her position on marriage, but the latter will not talk about it on this tragic day. The funeral follows and in the great hall of Castle Leoch, the MacKenzie siblings pay their respects to their father.

As Red Jacob is taken to his final resting place, Janet and Jocasta discuss how his passing is taking a bigger toll on Ellen than on the rest of them, because she loved their father more than most and their bond was so strong that he took her advice on many matters.

Another flashback shows Red Jacob and Ellen playing chess, and he explains he taught her the game to teach her the skills needed to be a laird, even if as a woman Ellen can never be the head of clan MacKenzie. Although he explains that had he had a son as his first born, Red Jacob would have named him James, he adds that he never was disappointed to have had Ellen.

Tony Curran as Lord Simon Fraser of Lovat. (Image credit: Starz)

The bastard son of Lord Lovat

Over at Castle Leathers, a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons is trying to convince Brian Fraser, the bastard son of Simon Fraser, to accompany him at the MacKenzie gathering. He argues that perhaps Brian could meet a lassie there, but the lad isn’t convinced.

Simon Fraser is happy about Red Jacob’s death, as he considers him to be part of the reason why he lost his title and land. As Brian tells his father he holds on to his grudges a wee bit much, Lord Lovat reminds him of his place before asking Murtagh to gather information for him at the MacKenzie gathering, as he wants to know what the clan members' position is regarding the new laird.

After Lord Lovat orders Brian to go with Murtagh at the gathering, a servant walks in with food, and attentive fans will notice this woman is none other than Julia Beauchamp, Claire’s mother. Following the housekeeper, Mrs. Porter, in the kitchen, Julia is reminded not to linger in Lord Lovat’s presence but viewers will have to wait to find out how on earth she got into this household in the first place.

Brotherly competition

If there is one thing that Outlander fans know about Dougal MacKenzie, it is that the man loves to fight, so it is fitting for Blood of my Blood to truly introduce the character as he chases and beats down raiders with his men.

After the fight, he tells Ned Gowan how he suspects the thieves were sent by Simon Fraser, since he considers him an enemy of clan MacKenzie as much as his father did. But maybe it was the Grants ? No one really knows because, as Ned points out, there are plenty of people who want to take advantage of Red Jacob’s passing.

Colum inquires if Ned has heard anything about which way the clan is leaning regarding who to choose as laird between him and Dougal, but Ned reminds the two eager men that being Red Jacob’s son does not guarantee them leadership. Tensions are high between the two brothers, who both want to be laird but have very different views on the kind of leader the clan needs.

Seamus McLean Ross and Sam Retford as Colum and Dougal MacKenzie. (Image credit: Starz)

While preparations for the gathering are underway at Castle Leoch, Ellen tells Colum that whatever way the clan leans, he has her support to be the next laird. Meanwhile, Dougal finds a lassie to have sex with in a cellar while young Angus and Rupert (characters Outlander fans know well) play peeping Toms.

When the deed is done, Colum asks his brother to yield and let him be the laird. Dougal, however, is not particularly inclined to comply. He insists the clan will need a chieftain if there is a war, and given Colum cannot go into battle because of the condition his legs suffer from, he sees himself as the one who will lead the clan to glory.

Enters Clan Grant

Isaac Grant arrives at Leoch and is welcomed by Dougal, Colum and Ned Gowan. He pays his respect and introduces his son Malcolm and their bladier, Henry Grant. Again, attentive fans will realize that the latter is actually none other than Henry Beauchamp, Claire’s father… but more on that later.

Malcolm greets Ellen and it is obvious he has a crush on the lady. Ned greets Henry and notices he is English. Asking what happened to Henry’s predecessor, Ned is told he apparently left in haste for the American colonies. Henry explains he then met Malcolm Grant in Inverness, and his skills impressed him so much that he offered Henry a position within the Grant clan.

Reporting to the MacKenzie brothers, Ned tells them he doubts the raid was the Grant’s doing, and Colum insists they need the Grants’ support if either he or Dougal is to be laird. Dougal, however, despises the Grants and pretty much tells him “over my dead body.” Dougal, ever the great diplomat.

Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander) and his aunt, Glenna Fitzgibbons (Sally Messham). (Image credit: Starz)

The bridge between two families

When Murtagh and Brian arrive at Leoch, Murtagh’s aunt (Mrs. Fitz) reprimands him for bringing Brian to the gathering. If anyone spots a Fraser, there will be trouble. She then notices how Murtagh is making eyes at Lady Ellen, and tells him to forget it, he has zero chance with her.

Soon after, Brian attracts attention to himself by being too good at axe throwing, and starts being followed by men who suspect he isn’t part of the clan. He has to hide in the middle of horses and chickens, where he encounters Ellen MacKenzie, although neither of them know who the other is.

The two only need to lay eyes on each other to fall head over heels for one another, but as Brian has men after him, he needs to rush out. Before going though, he asks Ellen to meet with him the next day at a bridge on the edge of the estate, and she agrees.

The following day, while a traditional boar hunt goes underway, Malcolm Grant insists on accompanying Ellen back to the castle. He is smitten but she is on her way to meet Brian, and just wants to get rid of the guy, so he doesn’t get to give her the little gift he carved for her. Soon after, Malcolm sees Ellen walk away from the castle, and understands she did not care to be around him, so he decides to leave.

Ellen rides to the bridge she and Brian agreed to meet at and when she arrives, she tells him she does not intend to stay as it’s unusual for a lady to meet a strange man without a chaperone. She is only here to say farewell, but Brian asks her to stay and that they use the bridge as their chaperone, each of them remaining on one side.

Brian then asks Ellen’s name but his smile fades upon hearing she is a MacKenzie. He explains he is the bastard son of Simon Fraser, and they both know how unfortunate that is since their families hate each other. But Ellen has not been able to keep Brian away from her thoughts since they met, and she has occupied all of his.

Chaperones be damned, they walk across the bridge and meet in the middle, their hands touching. They wonder how they can be together given the tensions between their families. Where do they go from here? Because it’s already too late, they are madly in love.

Ellen and Brian meet in Outlander: Blood of my Blood. (Image credit: Starz)

Successful after the boar hunt, Murtagh washes blood off his hands as Jocasta MacKenzie strikes up a conversation with him. Seeing how he looks at her sister, she tells him Ellen has many suitors, and that she is forever walking in her shadow. Murtagh says he’s never met a MacKenzie who dwells in any shadow, and doesn’t realize how much his words mean to Jocasta.

Back at the castle, Dougal and Colum wonder where the heck Ellen has been all day and when Mrs. Fitz says she was last seen with Malcolm Grant, Dougal jumps to conclusions. He is ready to go save his sister’s honor, despite Colum calling for him to wait and think on the matter. But Dougal has never been one to use his head to solve a problem, so he goes off to use his blade instead.

Colum’s betrayal

As Dougal goes after Malcolm Grant, Colum asks Ned if they would have cause to demand reparations if young Master Grant indeed took Ellen, and Ned doesn’t particularly like where this train of thoughts is going.

Catching up with Grant’s carriage, Dougal assaults Malcolm and beats him up. Henry fights off Dougal’s men and manages to stop him from harming Malcolm any further. After pointing out that Ellen obviously isn’t there, the Grants tell Dougal this matter will not be forgotten easily.

When Ellen finally returns to the castle, Mrs. Fitz is relieved to see her and explains what happened between Dougal and Malcolm Grant. Ellen rushes to speak with her brothers, asking them what happened.

Dougal says they fought in her name for her honor and Colum corrects that Dougal did, as a “reckless fool”. Ellen tells Colum she doesn’t owe them any explanation regarding where she was, but he reminds her that soon enough, when one of them is laird, she will owe them everything.

Once Ellen is gone, Colum explains to Ned and Dougal that they must make amends with the Grants without delay. Aggravated by that, Dougal leaves, and Colum tells Ned that if they give Ellen as a wife to Malcolm Grant, their problem will be solved. When Ned reminds him that Red Jacob promised Ellen she would never have to marry for the sake of the clan, Colum says his father’s word died with him.

Returning to her bedchamber, Ellen reminisces about a time when she asked Red Jacob who he wanted to choose as laird. He said it was a problem for another day as he did not intend to die anytime soon, but he added that her wit and tenacity were a blessing to him, and that she had more of him in her than both her brothers put together. If only she’d been a man…

Jeremy Irvine (Henry Beauchamp) and Hermione Corfield (Julia Beauchamp) in Outlander: Blood of my Blood. (Image credit: Starz)

The return of the stones

Before this first episode ends, Blood of my Blood takes us back to the future, to show Henry and Julia Beauchamp having sex and a picnic in the Scottish countryside. They are here on holiday and as they drive around the Highlands, Julia marvels at how their daughter Claire would like this place while Henry wonders how she is doing in the care of his brother.

They then discuss how they hope their little lass will get used to no longer being an only child, because, surprise Outlander fans!, they are expecting another. Suddenly, a stag crosses the road, sending their car into a river. The couple manages to survive the accident, but their car is gone so they have to find their way back on foot.

When Henry stops to remove a stone from his shoe, Julia walks ahead to get the way of the land. Soon after, she screams and Henry runs after her, stumbling upon the standing stones of Craigh Na Dun, and hearing the familiar buzzing of bees that Outlander fans know to associate with time travel.

Will Henry follow Julia and travel through the stones? Find out more in the second episode of Outlander: Blood of my Blood, now available on Starz and MGM+.