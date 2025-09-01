King and Conqueror season 2: everything we know

King William (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) could be the star of season 2

The Battle of Hastings might be over, but King and Conqueror season 2 could be on its way to our screens!



James Norton and Kitty Kaletsky, co-founders of Rabbit Track Pictures, told What to Watch that conversations were already taking place about a potential sequel.

The first series told the story of how Harold, Earl of Wessex, and William, Duke of Normandy, jostled for power before finally facing off for the English throne in 1066.

Harold famously met his maker on the battlefield, while William became King of England, signalling the end of the Anglo-Saxon period.

Yet while that chapter of English history came to an end that day in Hastings, another was just beginning.

"There's runway," explained Norton. "We've got incredible characters in William, Matilda, Edith and the other characters that are left, so we'll see."

Here's everything we know about a possible King and Conqueror season 2...

Will there be a King and Conqueror season 2?

"We'll have to see how the show goes down with audiences," said Norton when we spoke to him in August. "But who knows? There's a thousand years of history, we could just go and go and go..."

One major decision in making a new series could be how well the show has done beyond Britain and Norton says the show has proved very popular globally.

"The show has sold incredibly and it seems there's an appetite globally for this type of history, we've done a lot of Tudors and we've seen a lot of recent history with The Crown, but we've not really gone back to the 11th century much."

The second series hasn't been commissioned yet, but we'll be sure to let you know if there's any news on that front!

King and Conqueror season 2 plot

James Norton and Kitty Kaletsky were quite vague on the "conversations" they'd been having, but it seems William's reign from 1066 to 1087 could be one of the potential subjects.

"William goes on to ransack England, which would make a dark second series," he says. "But we wouldn't focus on that necessarily. There's a lot of history there and it's all really interesting."

Norton also wondered if a second series could focus on the women in the story.

"Edith, Gytha and the women, we could make it a gals' story," he continued. "It could be Queen and Conqueress!"

However, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays William in King and Conqueror, hinted at a very interesting narrative arc when we spoke to him in exclusively in August.

"A lot of things happen after the Battle of Hastings, that's for sure," he explained. "The way William took England and suppressed the country is so ruthless, but the irony is that the uprising against him came from his own son!"

King and Conqueror season 2 cast

King Harold died at the Battle of Hastings (Spoiler alert!) so we know James Norton won't be appearing in a potential sequel, however there are plenty of characters from King and Conqueror who could return, including...