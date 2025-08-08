The Morning Show season 4: release date, cast, plot, first look images and everything we know

The Morning Show season 4 is on the horizon, and fans of the drama showcasing the cutthroat world of journalism are in for a treat as the new series features a time jump, bringing us forward from where The Morning Show season 3 left off.

The award-winning and global hit drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, alongside showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt and director and executive producer Mimi Leder, will return in the Fall and, as long-term fans will know, the series follows news anchors at the fictional station UBA as they navigate their personal and professional lives.

But what is next for Alex, Bradley and the fictional dark world of journalism? Here's everything we know about the new series...

The 10-episode season will premiere globally on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, September 17, with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly every Friday until November 19.

In the meantime, seasons 1 to 3 are available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

The Morning Show season 4 plot

The Morning Show season 4 opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of The Morning Show season 3.

With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With two major companies coming together, projects and roles will double up. Will we see intense competition arise between anchors and producers between companies? Whose jobs are at stake?

In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups, who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Fans will also remember that Bradley's future in the network was left hanging in the air at the end of the last season after she handed herself in to the FBI, and new images show her out for a meal with Mark Duplass's Chip Black, the Morning Show's on-again, off-again producer.

In an interview in July 2025 with People, Jennifer Aniston hinted at a “complicated” season. “The Morning Show is just a beast to film. It is layered, it’s complicated, it’s emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let’s just say, it’s not Friends,” she joked.

The Morning Show season 4 cast

Alongside Jennifer Aniston as Alex and Reese Witherspoon as Bradley, the upcoming fourth season features the celebrated ensemble, including Billy Crudup (Cory), Mark Duplass (Chip), Nestor Carbonell (Yanko), Karen Pittman (Mia), Greta Lee (Stella), and Nicole Beharie (Chris). Aaron Pierre, Boyd Holbrook, and Jon Hamm also star.

Marion Cotillard (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises) will play savvy operator Celine Dumont, while William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) has joined the cast as the new Head of Sports, Ben.

Jeremy Irons (The Borgias) has also joined the cast as Alex's father, with a first-look image showing him delivering a lecture on a theme which has caused quite a few issues for the show's fictitious network.

Jeremy Irons as Alex's father in The Morning Show season 4. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Is there a trailer for The Morning Show season 4?

We are still waiting for a full trailer, but there is a teaser trailer to enjoy while we wait. You can watch it below...

The Morning Show — Season 4 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Behind the scenes and more on The Morning Show season 4

Back in July 2024, Jennifer Aniston shared an Instagram post revealing the show was once again in production...

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

Then in December 2024 Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon's media company, posted that she show had wrapped filming.

A post shared by Hello Sunshine (@hellosunshine) A photo posted by on

The Morning Show is showrun and executive produced by Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Leder.

The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder; Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films; Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

The Morning Show received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Witherspoon; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Crudup, who also won the award for season one; Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Marcia Gay Harden; and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Leder.

In the series’ first season, Crudup earned an Emmy win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award.

Aniston's powerful performance as Alex Levy, earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Leder earned two Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series nominations for helming the season one finale and the season three finale, which she also executive produced.

The Morning Show seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Apple TV+. Season 4 will land on Wednesday, September 17.