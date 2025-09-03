Apple TV Plus has just dropped a trailer for the must-watch show of the autumn — yes, we're talking about you, Jackson Lamb
Ho's got a girlfriend! And more big shocks...
If you watch one show this autumn, make it Slow Horses season 5, which has just got a dramatic new trailer.
Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb and his very unhappy band of washed-up spooks return for a new series on Wednesday, September 24, on Apple TV Plus. And it's set up to be another cracker, judging by the trailer (below), which reveals the big shock that Ho has a girlfriend. Yep, you read that correctly!
Computer nerd Ho, who's just about the biggest idiot there is in Slough House, and that's against some very strong competition, boasts he's finally met someone. But then in the trailer, it appears that Ho’s girlfriend isn't everything she seems.
As Lamb gently puts it, "Nothing raises my spider-senses as much as hearing a woman is happy to spend time with you."
We then see Lamb's boss, Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), declare she's taking Ho into her custody.
Teasing the series, the makers say: "In season five of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply."
This season is based on the Slough House series book "London Rules".
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The trailer also sees London rocked by explosions and Taverner talking about how 11 people have been killed.
But as ever the real joy of Slow Horses is not the action but the sharpness of the scripts. There's a wonderful little scene between Lamb and a very weary-looking Taverner where the slob spook says on her arrival at Slough House: "If this is an on-the-spot performance review, I have to tell you I am absolutely killing it right now."
We also get a glimpse of Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, who guest stars.
If you’ve not seen Slow Horses, please sign up now to Apple TV Plus and give it a watch; it’s arguably the best thing on television.
Slow Horses season 5 premieres on Wednesday, September 24, worldwide on Apple TV Plus. The first two episodes of the six-episode season will be available immediately, followed by one new episode a week on subsequent Wednesdays until the season concludes on October 22.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
