Apple TV Plus has just dropped a trailer for the must-watch show of the autumn — yes, we're talking about you, Jackson Lamb

If you watch one show this autumn, make it Slow Horses season 5, which has just got a dramatic new trailer.

Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb and his very unhappy band of washed-up spooks return for a new series on Wednesday, September 24, on Apple TV Plus. And it's set up to be another cracker, judging by the trailer (below), which reveals the big shock that Ho has a girlfriend. Yep, you read that correctly!

Slow Horses — Season 5 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Computer nerd Ho, who's just about the biggest idiot there is in Slough House, and that's against some very strong competition, boasts he's finally met someone. But then in the trailer, it appears that Ho’s girlfriend isn't everything she seems.

As Lamb gently puts it, "Nothing raises my spider-senses as much as hearing a woman is happy to spend time with you."

We then see Lamb's boss, Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), declare she's taking Ho into her custody.

Teasing the series, the makers say: "In season five of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply."

This season is based on the Slough House series book "London Rules".

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ho is in love (Image credit: Apple TV)

The trailer also sees London rocked by explosions and Taverner talking about how 11 people have been killed.

But as ever the real joy of Slow Horses is not the action but the sharpness of the scripts. There's a wonderful little scene between Lamb and a very weary-looking Taverner where the slob spook says on her arrival at Slough House: "If this is an on-the-spot performance review, I have to tell you I am absolutely killing it right now."

Kristin Scott Thomas and Gary Oldman steal the show (Image credit: Apple TV)

We also get a glimpse of Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, who guest stars.

If you’ve not seen Slow Horses, please sign up now to Apple TV Plus and give it a watch; it’s arguably the best thing on television.

Slow Horses season 5 premieres on Wednesday, September 24, worldwide on Apple TV Plus. The first two episodes of the six-episode season will be available immediately, followed by one new episode a week on subsequent Wednesdays until the season concludes on October 22.