TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 29, including Here We Go

Here's our TV tonight picks for Friday, August 29 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Here We Go, BBC1, 9 pm

(Image credit: BBC/BBC Studios/Kurt Arrigo)

The Jessop family get into enough mischief when they’re at home – so goodness knows what’s going to happen as mum Rachel (Katherine Parkinson), dad Paul (Jim Howick) and the rest of the clan take a holiday to the Mediterranean island of Malta. The trip is something of a reunion for Rachel and brother Robin (Tom Basden) with their estranged father Michael – played by Sherwood actor Robert Glenister – who by all accounts wasn’t the most hands-on dad when the siblings were growing up. As Rachel attempts to take him to task, disaster strikes when baby Atlas goes missing – only the Jessops can lose a child who shares his name with a collection of maps, and that’s why we love them!

Mrs Brown’s Boys, BBC1, 9.30pm

(Image credit: Graeme Hunter / BBC Studios / BOC)

We left Mrs Brown (Brendan O’Carroll) in a bad way the last time we saw her a couple of weeks ago – is it the end for Agnes? Of course not. In no time at all, she’s back home and causing havoc on a mobility scooter she’s insisted on ‘pimping up’, while the church has arranged for a home help – none other than arch-enemy Hillary (Susie Blake)! That leaves Agnes with plenty of time to enjoy a racy book that Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) has left lying around, although volunteering to write for the parish newsletter turns out to have been slightly ambitious, and leads to Agnes becoming embroiled in a spy subplot involving a listening device hidden in an enormous sombrero!

KPopped, Apple TV Plus

Join US rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Gangnam Style singer Psy, who host this exciting eight-parter, which sees musical showdowns featuring East and West stars. The brand-new concept follows Western artists, including Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton, Kylie Minogue, Boy George and Jess Glynne as they reimagine their biggest hits alongside top-tier K-pop artists. The stars will then team up to perform their ‘K-popped’ songs in what promises to be the ultimate music battle. A live audience in Seoul, South Korea, will then choose which song makes the best K-pop hit.

Lost in the Desert… With Nick Knowles, 5, 9 pm

The presenter ends his travels in Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, where he faces his fear of heights by taking to the skies in a tandem paraglider. Later, he meets one of the world’s most famous Mongolian throat singers, Batzorig Vaanchig, samples fermented horse mare milk and delves into Mongolia’s Soviet past, before having an eye-opening – and painful – encounter with a shaman.