TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 29, including Here We Go
There is also a new episode of Mrs Brown's Boys to enjoy.
Here's our TV tonight picks for Friday, August 29 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Here We Go, BBC1, 9 pm
The Jessop family get into enough mischief when they’re at home – so goodness knows what’s going to happen as mum Rachel (Katherine Parkinson), dad Paul (Jim Howick) and the rest of the clan take a holiday to the Mediterranean island of Malta. The trip is something of a reunion for Rachel and brother Robin (Tom Basden) with their estranged father Michael – played by Sherwood actor Robert Glenister – who by all accounts wasn’t the most hands-on dad when the siblings were growing up. As Rachel attempts to take him to task, disaster strikes when baby Atlas goes missing – only the Jessops can lose a child who shares his name with a collection of maps, and that’s why we love them!
Mrs Brown’s Boys, BBC1, 9.30pm
We left Mrs Brown (Brendan O’Carroll) in a bad way the last time we saw her a couple of weeks ago – is it the end for Agnes? Of course not. In no time at all, she’s back home and causing havoc on a mobility scooter she’s insisted on ‘pimping up’, while the church has arranged for a home help – none other than arch-enemy Hillary (Susie Blake)! That leaves Agnes with plenty of time to enjoy a racy book that Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) has left lying around, although volunteering to write for the parish newsletter turns out to have been slightly ambitious, and leads to Agnes becoming embroiled in a spy subplot involving a listening device hidden in an enormous sombrero!
KPopped, Apple TV Plus
Join US rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Gangnam Style singer Psy, who host this exciting eight-parter, which sees musical showdowns featuring East and West stars. The brand-new concept follows Western artists, including Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton, Kylie Minogue, Boy George and Jess Glynne as they reimagine their biggest hits alongside top-tier K-pop artists. The stars will then team up to perform their ‘K-popped’ songs in what promises to be the ultimate music battle. A live audience in Seoul, South Korea, will then choose which song makes the best K-pop hit.
Lost in the Desert… With Nick Knowles, 5, 9 pm
The presenter ends his travels in Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, where he faces his fear of heights by taking to the skies in a tandem paraglider. Later, he meets one of the world’s most famous Mongolian throat singers, Batzorig Vaanchig, samples fermented horse mare milk and delves into Mongolia’s Soviet past, before having an eye-opening – and painful – encounter with a shaman.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.