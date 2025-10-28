TV Spy — Robin Hood, Tell Me Lies and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: November 1-7

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Robin Hood

(Image credit: MGM+)

There's adventures and arrows on MGM+ as this reimagining of the classic outlaw tale launches with a double-bill on November 2. The epic new adventure series Robin Hood puts a fresh twist on Nottingham’s roguish folklore hero (Jack Patten) and the daring love story between him and Maid Marian (Lauren McQueen).

The official synopsis reads: "Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester’s son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land."

Joining the exciting escapades of the legendary archer are Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, as well as Connie Nielsen, Steve Waddington, Lydia Peckham, Angus Castle-Doughty, and Anastasia Griffith.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All's Fair

(Image credit: Disney+)

Ryan Murphy is swapping killers for the courtroom as All's Fair follows a team of female divorce lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice. The nine-part series sees the fierce women navigate high-stakes breakups and scandalous secrets, both in and out of the courtroom.

This sassy and stylish legal drama features a star-studded cast of Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson. Find out if money really does talk when the first three episodes air on Disney Plus on November 4.

Tell Me Lies season 2

(Image credit: Disney/Josh Stringer)

This book-to-screen adaptation of Carola Lovering's novel tells the story of Lucy Albright (Grave Van Patten) and Stephen De Marco's (Jackson White) tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over 8 years.

In season 2, Lucy and Stephen return to college after their intense split, but that's not the only fallout after the events of season 1. Despite their breakup, their addictive dynamic is still very much at the forefront, impacting their own lives as well as everyone around them.

If you can't wait for all the drama and secrets on BBC One on November 3, then check out our Tell Me Lies season 2 guide for all the episode recaps.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

IT: Welcome to Derry continues to fright over on Sky Atlantic. (Image credit: Sky / HBO)

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 2 airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 2

Murdaugh: Death in the Family episode 6 airs on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 5

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 4 airs on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, November 5

Robin Hood episodes 1 & 2 air on MGM+ on Sunday, November 2

S.W.A.T. season 8 episode 16 airs on Sky Max on Sunday, November 2

Tales of the Walking Dead episodes 3 & 4 air on Sky Max on Friday, November 7

Tales of the Walking Dead lives on at Sky Max. (Image credit: AMC)