Mayor of Kingstown season 4: everything we know about the Jeremy Renner crime drama

Mayor of Kingstown has been re-elected. Or renewed, to be more accurate, as Paramount Plus has officially ordered Mayor of Kingstown season 4, bringing back the Taylor Sheridan co-created crime drama starring Jeremy Renner, which has been a big hit for the streaming service.

According to the official announcement of the season 4 renewal, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 was the most-watched show on Paramount Plus during its run of new episodes. That appears to be a common occurrence with Sheridan-produced shows, as Lioness and Tulsa King (both currently awaiting renewal decisions on future seasons) have been popular programs as well on the streamer.

So as fans look forward to more Mayor of Kingstown, here’s everything we know about the new season (SPOILER alert as we’ll be going over some season 3 details).

There is no confirmed release date for Mayor of Kingstown season 4 at this time.

The previous three seasons of Mayor of Kingstown all had different release dates, as season 1 premiered in November of 2021, season 2 in January of 2023 and season 3 in June of 2024. So there isn’t a traditional release window we can pinpoint to guess when Mayor of Kingstown season 4 will premiere. But we’ll keep this post updated as more details are shared.

In the meantime, if you want to go back and watch any or all of Mayor of Kingstown up to this point, the show is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus, so a subscription is required.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 cast

Right now the only confirmed cast member for Mayor of Kingstown season 4, per the official announcement, is Jeremy Renner, who leads the series as Mike McLusky, the power broker that works with both the cops and criminals that reside in Kingstown.

There are a number of series regulars that we would expect would be back for Mayor of Kingstown season 4, including Tobi Bamtefa as Bunny, Hugh Dillon as Ian, Taylor Handley as Kyle, Nishi Munshi as Tracy, Derek Webster as Stevie and Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert.

A couple of big cast members are all but certain not to return based on the fate of their characters in season 3 (barring flashbacks or something truly wacky) — Emma Laird’s Iris and Aidan Gillen’s Milo.

We’ll keep this post updated as any casting news comes in.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 plot

There are no official plot details for Mayor of Kingstown season 4 at this time. But we can guess a few potential big storylines based on how things ended in season 3.

First, Mike will probably work to exonerate Kyle after he shot Robert during an operation. Evelyn will continue her mission to clean up the mess that is the criminal system in Kingstown. Mike and Bunny’s relationship will need a rebound after the strain of last season. And the prison is in need of a new warden following the death of Kareem.

If you want more details on what happened in season 3, read our detailed recaps on each episode of the season.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 trailer

There is no trailer for Mayor of Kingstown season 4 at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 behind the scenes

Mayor of Kingstown was created by Sheridan and Dillon, who also serve as executive producers with Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, Evan Perazzo and Keith Cox. Dave Erickson is the showrunner and writer for the series. Production companies behind the show are MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

There is no info on when production is set to start on Mayor of Kingstown season 4.