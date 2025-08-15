TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, August 16, including ITV drama, One Night

Here's our TV tonight picks for Saturday, August 16 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

One Night, ITV1, 9.30pm

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Doctor Who and Toxic Town’s Jodie Whittaker is one of the stars in this thriller, previously shown on Paramount Plus. She plays Australian Tess, whose friendship with her childhood pals Simone (Wentworth’s Nicole da Silva) and Hat (Orange Is the New Black’s Yael Stone) fractured after Tess was sexually assaulted two decades ago. As Tess returns Down Under from the UK, she is quickly drawn back into Simone and Hat’s orbit, but the discovery that Simone has written a book based on the attack brings fresh tension and Tess grows determined to find closure about that night. With memory muddling fact, can she uncover the truth? Also released as a box set on ITVX.

Casualty, BBC1, 8.25 pm

(Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) finds himself wedged between a rock-solid friendship and a hard decision after Faith’s ultimatum on reporting Jacob for morphine thefts. As long-standing fans of the series know, Jacob was best man at Iain’s wedding for a reason… Tonight, Iain bites the bullet and confronts his closest friend head-on. Sadly, it isn’t long before the paramedic pals are hurling accusations and getting pushy-shovey and Jacob tells Iain to look for the culprit closer to home – meaning Faith. Jacob reacts like an innocent man, but is that truly the case? Either way, battle lines are drawn…

Annika, BBC1, 9.10pm

(Image credit: BBC/UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

The Marine Homicide Unit is back on home ground in Glasgow, but the team members are far from settled. Annika (Nicola Walker) and Michael (Jamie Sives) have a strained relationship, Tyrone is considering taking another job and Blair will be taking maternity leave soon. Meanwhile, after Annika heads up a high-profile press conference when a billionaire is found dead in his aquarium, a deepfake video of her appears online, which is apt as her to-camera chats in this episode concern Robert Louis Stevenson’s The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and the author’s views on duality of existence…

Match of the Day, BBC1, 10.20pm

(Image credit: BBC / Charlie Clift)

The new football season kicks off with Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates taking over from Gary Lineker and splitting the live hosting duties for the famous football highlights show. There are some intriguing matches to dissect, too, including Manchester City’s visit to Wolves.

Champions Liverpool began their title defence at home to Bournemouth last night and there’ll be highlights of this encounter. The biggest Sunday matches, featured on Match of the Day tomorrow (10.30pm BBC1) are Manchester United at home to Arsenal, plus Club World Cup Champions Chelsea travelling to Crystal Palace. Will the new presenters prove to be a winning team?