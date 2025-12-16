TV Spy — The Lowdown, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: December 20-26

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

The Lowdown

The Lowdown | Official Trailer | Ethan Hawke, Kyle MacLachlan, Keith David | FX - YouTube Watch On

The Lowdown stars Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon, a reckless Tulsa journalist who is obsessed with exposing the city's corruption and taking down bad guys. However, when Lee's latest article on the powerful Washberg family ends in the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson), he embarks on a dangerous mission to discover the truth and fights against forces trying to stop him digging into Dale's death.

Available to watch as a box set on Disney Plus from December 26, the dramedy features a powerhouse cast of Jeanne Tripplehorn, Kyle MacLachlan, Keith David, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Kaniehtiio Horn.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 1

(Image credit: Fox)

The first season of the juggernaut franchise 9-1-1: Lone Star is set to heat things up on ITVX with its box set drop on December 24.

The official synopsis of the firefighter drama reads: "Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K., takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life."

UnPrisoned

(Image credit: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu)

Alongside 9-1-1: Lone Star, there's another box set treat coming to ITVX this Christmas Eve. In UnPrisoned, Kerry Washington flexes her comedy chops as relationship therapist and single mother, Paige, whose life is turned right-side up when her dad (Delroy Lindo) comes to live with her after spending 17 years in prison.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Power Book IV: Force season 3 continues on MGM+. (Image credit: Starz)