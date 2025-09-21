TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, September 22, including ITV at 70 (and also TV Times!)

Here's our TV tonight picks for Monday, September 22.

ITV at 70, ITVX

Raise a glass to a couple of sprightly 70-year-olds – on 22 September 1955, TV Times launched its first issue and ITV began to broadcast. The channel has entertained millions since with dramas such as Upstairs, Downstairs, The Jewel in the Crown and Downton Abbey; soaps Coronation Street, Crossroads and Emmerdale; children’s shows like the iconic Thunderbirds; and entertainment including Blind Date. You can still see many of the historic programmes – and more up-to-date ones like the award-winning Mr Bates vs The Post Office – on ITVX, and look out for new special documentaries ITV News at 70 and Around the Regions. Here’s to many more years of brilliant TV!

The Guest, BBC1, 9 pm

Parts of this psychological thriller series may have felt a little far-fetched, but any slightly wrong notes have been worth it for tonight’s brilliantly dramatic finale. Ria (Gabrielle Creevy) and Fran (Eve Myles) both find themselves in a desperate situation, and although they’ve proved their street smarts in the past, this time they may not be able to rely on their wits alone. But while Ria may have just enough ties to her old life to fall back on, Fran soon finds that doors are closed in her face at every turn. Will Fran’s survival instinct be enough to see her come out on top? And does Ria have any chance left of ‘taking the loaf’ – not just the crumbs – as Fran urged her at the beginning of their relationship?

Jamie: Eat Yourself Healthy, C4, 8 pm

Week in, week out, we’ve been impressed with Jamie Oliver’s ability to reel off fact-filled nutritional science at the same time he’s chopping away or stirring at his island hob. And we feel we’ve learnt a lot. This week’s closing focus is on the power of protein to keep energy levels stable, and dishes include a stew to boost bone health containing calcium-rich tofu and vitamin D-packed mushrooms, while a hassle-free one-cup recipe for pancakes with wholemeal flour and yogurt also fits the bill.