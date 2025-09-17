EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of TV Times' 70th birthday photoshoot!

Acting favourites Sally Lindsay and Neil Dudgeon have teamed up to help TV Times celebrate its 70th birthday in a special photoshoot for the magazine's first-ever subscribers-only cover. And What to Watch has an exclusive behind-the-scenes video from the day!

Sally, star and co-creator of 5's hit crime drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries, and Neil, who leads ITV1's ever-popular whodunnit Midsomer Murders, have both graced the pages of TV Times – which was first published on 22 September 1955 – many times over the years.

Sally made her debut on a TV Times cover in July 2003 thanks to her role as barmaid Shelley Unwin in Coronation Street, while Neil's first cover was in October 1988 for ITV’s World War Two drama Piece of Cake, in which he played Flying Officer Lance "Moggy" Cattermole.

The popular TV crime-fighters joined TV Times at London's famous Holborn Studios in August for a party-themed photoshoot featuring a 16-foot garland of chrome and silver balloons, giant light-up numbers, as well as a showstopping pink ombre cake.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of this photoshoot," says Sally. "TV Times has been so supportive of me, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it. If I get to be on a cover, honestly, I'm in tears."

Neil is equally thrilled to be helping TV Times celebrate the magical milestone.

"I may have one or two TV Times covers in my house!" says Neil. "They are nice memories of things that you've done, and are like little prizes, in a way. It's always really weird when you see yourself on a cover in a supermarket, though – it's like you have two different lives!"

The exclusive subscriber cover, with listings for 20–26 September 2025, will arrive at the homes of subscribers of the magazine this week, and you can have a sneaky peek at the special cover below...

You can also read Sally and Neil's interviews in this week’s regular edition of TV Times, featuring All Creatures Great and Small on the cover, which is out in shops now - just look out for this cover below...

