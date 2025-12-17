TV Spy — The Hunting Wives, Fear the Walking Dead, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: December 27 - January 2

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

The Hunting Wives season 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the novel by May Cobb, The Hunting Wives stars Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil, who moves from Massachusetts to East Texas with her husband and son for a fresh start. But with a small town comes big drama and Sophie finds herself at the centre of it all when she befriends Margo (Malin Akerman) and her elite socialite group. Soon, Sophie is drawn into their world of dangerous secrets, obsession, and murder when a teenage girl is found dead in the woods — but who pulled the fatal trigger?

Described as a "zingy murder mystery" by What To Watch writer Terrell Smith, he goes on to write: "Beyond the intriguing storyline that unfolds, my favorite aspect of the brand-new series is the witty comedy peppered throughout all the episodes. Right off the bat in the series premiere, I found myself laughing out loud as Sophie was given the culture shock of her life, meeting people who clearly don’t share her same political views. And her continued cultural adjustment kept me entertained."

Give The Hunting Wives a shot when it airs on ITV1 and ITVX from December 27.

Fear the Walking Dead seasons 1-8

(Image credit: Seth F. Johnson/AMC)

Happy Horror-days! If you're looking for a chill this festive season, then look no further as all eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead are coming to Sky and NOW TV on December 31.

The first spin-off to AMC’s hit zombie series The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead initially acts as a prequel for three seasons as it follows a dysfunctional blended family who must band together and learn new skills to survive the start of a zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles.

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) from the original series features in Fear the Walking Dead season 4 as he encounters the survivors in Texas.

61st Street season 1

(Image credit: George Burns/AMC)

Two-time Emmy-winning actor Courtney B. Vance and Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis lead this powerful criminal justice drama coming to ITVX on December 28.

The plot for 61st Street reads: "The story follows Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising black high school athlete, who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. Franklin Roberts (Vance) is a public defender in the twilight of his career serving the busiest courthouse in America.

"After promising his wife he’d retire to spend more time with their 17-year-old autistic son, Franklin realizes Moses Johnson is the case of a lifetime, one that can upend the entire Chicago judicial system, challenging the institutional racism and endemic corruption at its heart. Timely and provocative, 61st Street is set against the systemic abuse happening in some of our country’s most vulnerable communities."

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

61st Street season 1 airs on ITVX on Sunday, December 28

Dark Winds season 3 episode 4 airs on U&Alibi on Tuesday, December 30

Doc season 2 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, December 31

Fallout season 2 episode 3 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 31

FBI season 7 episode 22 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, January 1

FBI: International season 4 episode 22 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, January 1

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 21 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, December 30

Fear the Walking Dead seasons 1-8 air on Sky Box Sets and NOW TV on Wednesday, December 31

Fear the Walking Dead seasons 1-8 air on Sky Box Sets and NOW TV on Wednesday, December 31