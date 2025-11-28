This wild Disney deal just won Black Friday – lock in $4.99 bundle now

Black Friday 2025 just delivered a streaming knockout: Disney+ and Hulu have slashed their combined ad-supported bundle to a ridiculous $4.99 a month – down from $12.99. That’s a $95 savings over the year, which is basically like Disney handing you a free month… every month.

The catch? You’ve got until December 1 to lock it in. After that, the price rockets back up and you’re stuck searching for streaming deals again.

Why this deal stands out: For under five dollars a month you unlock an enormous catalog – Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, animated classics, live-action hits, and new releases like Freakier Friday and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Meanwhile Hulu loads you up with prestige dramas, next-day network shows, and the kind of reality TV you tell people you "don’t watch," but definitely do.

Disney Plus/Hulu bundle (12 months): was $12.99/month now $4.99/month @ Disney Plus

Get both Disney Plus and Hulu in one package for just $4.99 a month, a huge drop from its regular price of $12.99. The Disney deal unlocks Disney Plus and Hulu's library, giving you a wealth of options from family-friendly favorites on Disney to grown-up content on Hulu.

The huge $95 price cut comes against a backdrop of endless industry-wide subscription price hikes that will almost certainly continue in 2026. So if you’re tired of chasing free trials and juggling log-ins like a second job (urgh), this is your moment. Five bucks. Two massive libraries. A year of content.

For families, cinephiles, binge-watchers, or anyone just tired of overpriced subscriptions – this isn’t just a sale, it’s a way to reset your life. But like all good things this holiday season, it won’t last long. If you want to load up your watchlist and take shelter from rising streaming costs, act fast because the Disney's Black Friday deal comes to a screeching halt on 1 December.

