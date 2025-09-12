Netflix adds the world's most cheesy-looking rom-com

Netflix has added The Wrong Paris, which, judging by the trailer and the pictures released, is likely to be the cheesiest rom-com of the year.

If you're into a frivolous rom-com, this could be for you, as it's set up in a sort of Emily in Paris way, although in this case, it's Dawn in the wrong Paris!

To explain, our leading lady, Dawn (Miranda Cosgrove), thinks she's joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to discover it’s Paris, Texas. D’oh!

The women hoping to find love (Image credit: Netflix)

Dawn had been hoping to study at an art school in the City of Light and presumably spend her time wandering around the Louvre and flirting with French waiters, but was struggling to afford the trip, and so she grabbed the chance to be on reality show The Honey Pot, apparently in Paris.

Instead she finds herself thousands of miles away from her dream in the middle of America.

However, things start to look up when she meets charming bachelor Trey (Pierson Fodé).

In the trailer (below), we see Dawn struggling to afford her flight to France before spying an advert for The Honey Pot, which, to be fair, from the ad does look like it's in actual Paris. Her friend points out that when she gets eliminated from the show, she’ll already be in Paris. “To a hot French man,” toast the competitors on the plane. But then it lands in Paris, Texas — they’ve been circling for nine hours!

Dawn is devastated, but dashing Trey tells her French men are overrated and insists he will prove it to her.

The Wrong Paris | Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Wrong Paris actually looks like it's going to be fun from the trailer, especially one of the competitors confronting Trey with a mocked-up photo of how their kids will look! Trey looks suitably terrified. Trey also seems to spend quite a lot of time with his top off and a hose for reasons not fully explained.

Dawn is conflicted by her feelings for Trey and the fact that she doesn’t want to give up her dream of studying art in Paris. Can she have both? Or will she have to give one up?

Star Miranda Cosgrove shot to fame as a child actor, first in Drake & Josh and then in iCarly, both on Nickelodeon. More recently, she has voiced Margo in the Despicable Me movies and appeared in another Netflix rom-com, Mother of the Bride. Meanwhile, Pierson Fodé has appeared in many shows, including Jessie and Bold and the Beautiful.

The Wrong Paris is available on Netflix now (check out our best movies on Netflix guide for more films to enjoy).