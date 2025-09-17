How to watch High Potential season 2 online or on TV from around the world

After its first season was a smash hit, High Potential season 2 is currently airing, and we'll help you figure out a way to watch it, wherever you live.

High Potential centers on an incredibly smart mother-of-three who finds herself working for the Los Angeles Police Department, using her vast repository of knowledge and ability to outthink police training to solve crimes.

An adaptation of French series HPI, High Potential stars Kaitlin Olson in the main role with Daniel Sunjata, Judy Reyes, Deniz Akdeniz and Javicia Leslie all members of the Major Crimes unit she works with.

In this second season of High Potential we're expecting to see Morgan solve further crimes, and also learn more about the disappearance of her partner Roman and contend more with the serial killer introduced in the first season's finale.

Here's how to watch High Potential season 2 when it comes out.

How to watch High Potential season 2 in the US

If you live in the US, you can watch the latest season of High Potential either on TV or online.

Episodes release first on cable: ABC to be specific. You can see them on Tuesdays from Tuesday, September 16 at 10 pm ET/PT on the channel, and we don't know at the time of writing whether there will be a mid-season break like last time.

Your other option is to stream episodes online. Each will land into the Hulu library the day after it airs on ABC, so weekly from Wednesday, September 17.

A subscription to Hulu starts at $9.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $18.99 for ad-free.

How to watch High Potential season 2 in the UK

If you live in the UK, you can watch High Potential season 2 using the streaming service Disney Plus. This is where the first 13 episodes of the show are already available to stream.

Episodes will hit the streamer every Wednesday, with the first having landed on the 16th of September.

A subscription to Disney Plus starts at £4.99 and you can find prices below.

How to watch High Potential season 2 in Australia

As in the UK, High Potential will air on Disney Plus in Australia.

Episodes will hit the streaming service weekly from Wednesday, September 17, following the US release schedule.

The first season of High Potential is also available to watch on Disney Plus right now.

How to watch High Potential season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch High Potential, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show or other content even if you're not there. We've got a round-up of the best VPNs for streaming which you can use to make a decision.