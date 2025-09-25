Vote for your Favourite Animal Star in the TV Times Awards!

Voting is now underway for the TV Times Awards 2025, and excitement is building around the brand-new category Favourite Animal Star, which sees nine dogs and a duck competing for the coveted trophy!

Leading the nominations are 5’s hit period drama All Creatures Great and Small, with nods for cute canines Dash and Tricki Woo, while ITV1 soap Emmerdale also has two contenders with beautiful pooches Chip and Piper.

More four-legged friends in the running are David from ITV1 soap Coronation Street, Douglas from 5’s whodunnit The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Trevor from Oz soap Neighbours, along with Dog from U&Alibi crime drama Bookish and Monty Don’s loyal Golden Retriever Ned, who features alongside him in BBC2’s Gardeners’ World.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, Beyond Paradise fan favourite Selwyn the Duck – which DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) named after his former boss, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington), from his Death in Paradise days – completes the line-up.

The TV Times Awards 2025 sees telly fans able to vote for their favourite shows and stars across an incredible 14 categories. As well as Favourite Animal Star, another new addition is TV Icon of Today – a sparkling special category to tie in with TV Times’ 70th Birthday celebrations this year.

Other categories include Favourite New Drama, Favourite Returning Drama, Favourite Comedy, Favourite Entertainment Show and Favourite Factual Show as well as Favourite Actor, Favourite Supporting Actor, Favourite Soap Actor, Favourite Young Actor (under 18), Favourite On-Screen Partnership and Favourite Presenter.

Plus, as always, there’s a chance to vote for your Favourite Soap with Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Home and Away, Neighbours and The Archers all in the running.

To have your say, visit futureevents.uk/tvtimes Voting opened at 9am on 23rd September 2025 and will close at 11.59pm on 14 October 2025. Everyone who completes the online voting form will be entered into a prize draw and the first 10 people drawn at random will each win a £50 amazon.co.uk gift card.

