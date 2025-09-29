EastEnders spoilers: Kathy confronts CHEATING Callum!

Kathy is on the warpath when she discovers son-in-law Callum has cheated on husband Ben on EastEnders...

Kathy Beale (played by Gillian Taylforth) rallies the Mitchell family to support her son-in-law, Callum Highway (Tony Clay), on the day of his dad Jonno's funeral on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings)



However, she soon changes her tune when she sees Callum kissing SECRET lover, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff)...



It's not long before Kathy and the Mitchell family confront Callum for cheating on husband, Ben (Max Bowden), who is currently serving prison time in the US.



But Callum hits back with some harsh home truths and decides to invite Johnny to the funeral.



As the guests gather, including Callum's brother Stuart (Ricky Champ), Callum is shocked by the unannounced return of Ben...

Kathy confronts cheating Callum on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Prison inmate Ben unexpectedly returns for Jonno's funeral on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and his girlfriend, Gina Knight (Francesca Henry), return from their weekend away.



But Harry's romantic bubble is soon burst when he realises his best mate, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), is still mixed-up with drug dealing Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Tobias 'Okie' Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu).



After failing to convince Ravi to back-off, Harry turns to his tough dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) for help...

Things get heated between Harry and Ravi on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) attempts to build bridges with her family when they move back into No.41, following the sale of their previous home.



Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) tries to convince Suki that it's time to make amends with her estranged wife, Eve (Heather Peace).



Will Eve agree to a drink with Suki after their bitter fallout?

Suki and her family are on the move on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer