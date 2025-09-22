EastEnders spoilers: Will Lauren go ahead with the wedding?
Airs Tuesday 30 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) is in a total spin following Peter Beale's (Thomas Law) SURPRISE wedding announcement on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) senses her cousin Lauren is feeling overwhelmed.
Penny has already questioned whether Lauren and Peter's relationship is currently on shaky ground.
But Lauren insists she is fine and heads home to start getting ready for her BIG day.
But as Lauren and Peter prepare to get hitched in front of their family and friends, an unexpected guest arrives in the shape of the bride-to-be's dad, Max (Jake Wood)...
Will Max's return throw the couple's wedding plans into chaos?
Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) turns to his mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) for help as his illegal drug dealing for Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) takes a dark turn.
Nicola fronts-up to Ravi and warns him to STOP manipulating her son... or else!
Will Ravi back-off and consider garage mechanic Harry's debt is finally settled?
PLUS, Jasmine (Indeyarna Donalson-Holness) discovers the reputation of the Slater family.
How will they react when The Albert's new bartender demands they pay for their drinks upfront?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.