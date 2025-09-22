EastEnders spoilers: Will Lauren go ahead with the wedding?

Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) is in a total spin following Peter Beale's (Thomas Law) SURPRISE wedding announcement on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) senses her cousin Lauren is feeling overwhelmed.



Penny has already questioned whether Lauren and Peter's relationship is currently on shaky ground.



But Lauren insists she is fine and heads home to start getting ready for her BIG day.



But as Lauren and Peter prepare to get hitched in front of their family and friends, an unexpected guest arrives in the shape of the bride-to-be's dad, Max (Jake Wood)...



Will Max's return throw the couple's wedding plans into chaos?

Will Lauren go ahead and marry Peter on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Max returns to Albert Square on Lauren and Peter's wedding day on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) turns to his mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) for help as his illegal drug dealing for Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) takes a dark turn.



Nicola fronts-up to Ravi and warns him to STOP manipulating her son... or else!



Will Ravi back-off and consider garage mechanic Harry's debt is finally settled?

PLUS, Jasmine (Indeyarna Donalson-Holness) discovers the reputation of the Slater family.



How will they react when The Albert's new bartender demands they pay for their drinks upfront?

Harry turns to his mum Nicola for help against bossman Ravi on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Jasmine lays down the law with the Slater family on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer