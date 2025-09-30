Home and Away spoilers: Will Eden KICK OUT Remi?

Things get heated when Eden tells Remi she wants him OUT of the house on Home and Away!

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has had enough of her housemate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), on Home and Away.



Remi has been on a downward spiral of heavy drinking and self-pity since he got dumped by his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



Since Eden is soon-to-marry Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), she wants a fresh start and has decided to kick annoying Remi out of the house!



However, it turns out that Remi won't be going anywhere without a fight!



He angrily warns Eden that he is NOT going anywhere.



And when things start to get heated between the friends, cop Cash steps in again and warns Remi to back-off...



Eden is not sure how much more of Remi's self-destructive behaviour she can tolerate.



Could the friendship between Eden and Remi soon be OVER?

Remi doesn't react well when Eden wants to kick him out of the house on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) goes in search of Adrian Purcell (Tom Matthews).



Foster mum Roo is not happy about Adrian's sudden decision to abandon his long-lost son, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray).



Roo confronts Adrian over his behaviour.



She feels especially bad since she convinced Cohen to give his biological dad another chance.



And now Adrian has run off without even saying goodbye!



Will Roo manage to convince Adrian to step-up and give his relationship with his son another go?



Or will she be left with no choice but to return home with some heartbreaking news for Cohen?

Roo goes in search of Cohen's runaway dad Adrian on Home and Away (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

